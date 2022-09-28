2022 college football coaching changes tracker

Last season a sharp rise in midseason firings in college football, as more and more athletic directors opted to not wait until the end of the campaign to make a move they were going to anyway.

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the concept is already back in 2022, as three FBS head coaches — all at the Power Five level — have been fired just a month into the season.

Nebraska was the first to make a move, firing Scott Frost on Sept. 11. Arizona State then fired Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 and on Monday, Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins after multiple outlets reported last weekend that it would be happening.

Here’s a running list of all the firings and the interim head coaches who are filling in until permanent replacements are hired.

Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming months.