Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 
College Football Sports Brigham Young

2022 college football coaching changes tracker

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE 2022 college football coaching changes tracker
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards in a college football game against Northern Arizona.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards in the first half during an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Edwards is latest coaching casualty in the 2022 season.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Last season a sharp rise in midseason firings in college football, as more and more athletic directors opted to not wait until the end of the campaign to make a move they were going to anyway.

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the concept is already back in 2022, as three FBS head coaches — all at the Power Five level — have been fired just a month into the season.

Nebraska was the first to make a move, firing Scott Frost on Sept. 11. Arizona State then fired Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 and on Monday, Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins after multiple outlets reported last weekend that it would be happening.

Here’s a running list of all the firings and the interim head coaches who are filling in until permanent replacements are hired.

Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming months.

2022 College football coaching changes
School Fired/departing coach New coach
Nebraska Scott Frost
Arizona State Herm Edwards
Georgia Tech Geoff Collins

Next Up In Sports
High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Lone Peak continues its dominance, Springville wins offensive battle
Zach Wilson is medically cleared. So will he play Sunday?
The night a 5-foot-8 BYU receiver did in the Aggies
High school soccer: Lehi executes sweet revenge with Senior Night victory
High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Weber, Richfield, Kanab win in five sets
Confused about the Brett Favre welfare scandal? Here’s what you need to know