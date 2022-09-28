Facebook Twitter
Top 20 performances from Week 7 in Utah high school football

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 7. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Dallen Martinez, Bingham — Did damage with his arm and legs in Bingham’s 24-13 win over Mountain Ridge as he rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and then passed for 174 more yards.

Jackson Stevens, Davis — Had a busy night completing 30 of 47 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns as the Darts pulled away from Fremont in the second half for the 30-17 region win.

Ryan Talo, Kearns — Recorded 12 tackles and two sacks as Kearns beat Hunter 20-12 in a Region 2 defensive grudge match.

Kolbyn Jackson, Corner Canyon — Played a huge role defensively in Corner Canyon’s 21-17 win over Skyridge as he intercepted a pair of passes to help the Chargers rally.

Easton Wight, Farmington — Completed 12 of 19 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns as Farmington rolled past Roy for the 45-15 nonregion win.

Class 5A

Jed Hughes, Salem Hills — Had a great day on the ground carrying the ball 14 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns to power Salem Hills to the easy 46-7 win over Maple Mountain.

Porter Brockman, Skyline — Carried the ball 18 times for 176 yards and a touchdown and then also racked up four tackles and an interception defensively to lead Skyline to the 42-14 win over Murray.

Dylan Hamilton, Stansbury — Enjoyed a big day on both sides of the ball in Stansbury’s 46-7 win over Cedar Valley as he recored three tackles and two interceptions defensively and then offensively caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Luke Jacobs, Viewmont — Completed 16 of 29 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns and he also rushed for another 85 yards and a score as Viewmont rallied past Northridge 39-36 for the wild Region 5 win.

Lucas Rydalch, Tooele — Rushed the ball 18 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns as Toeoele won a high-scoring Region 7 game against Mountain View, 59-35.

Class 4A

Nate Dahle, Ridgeline— Completed 28 of 36 passes for 291 yards and a score as Ridgeline eked out the 21-14 victory over region foe Green Canyon.

Steele Barben, Crimson Cliffs — Had an extremely efficient day throwing the ball in Crimson Cliffs’ 48-17 win over Hurricane as he complete 15 of 25 passes for 215 yards and six touchdowns.

Brooks Rigby, Sky View — Had a great day catching the ball as he hauled in eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sky View to the 27-7 victory over Bear River.

Class 3A

Lukifanga Kaumatule, Juan Diego — Carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards and a pair of scores and also added three tackles defensively to lead Juan Diego to the 21-13 win over Union.

Jaxon Jensen, Canyon View— Completed 14 of 24 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns as Canyon View survived a wild one against Manti 35-28.

Emery Thorson, Richfield — Made big contributions all over the field in Richfield’s 47-2 win over Carbon. He carried the ball nine times for 141 yards and a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and then also recorded for tackles and score on a pick-six defensively.

Class 2A

Bodie Wheatley, Beaver — Carried the ball nine times for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Beavers to the 49-12 lopsided victory over Grand.

Parker Snyder, San Juan — Enjoyed another great day lead San Juan’s offense as he passed for 199 yards and three scores and also rushed for another in the 39-6 win over Millard.

Class 1A

Bo Hardy, Milford — Caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and then also rushed for 183 more yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers easily beat Parowan 55-14.

Kannin Boswell, North Sevier — Was a workhorse carrying the ball as he rushed 25 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Wolves to the 28-13 win over North Summit.

