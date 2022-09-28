The Spice Girls are “Never going to give up on the good times.” The iconic ’90s group has reunited to release a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 hit album “Spiceworld.”

Driving the news: The Spice Girls announced on Tuesday that they will release a new and expanded version of their second album, “Spiceworld.” The album will be released to the public on Nov. 4 and can be preordered now on their website.



“The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us,” the Spice Girls — which includes Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell Horner — said in a press statement. “It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

A demo version of “Step to Me,” a track the Spice Girls performed for a Pepsi campaign, will be released to the public for the first time as part of the 25th anniversary album. The Spice Girls have already released “Step to Me (lyric video).”

The new “Spiceworld” album will be available in various formats such as a 2LP Deluxe Edition, clear vinyl and cassette tape.

In addition to the album, the Spice Girls also released a line of 25th anniversary merchandise, with T-shirts, hoodies and even a stress ball.

What they’re saying: Die-hard Spice Girls fans are ecstatic to celebrate 25 years of “Spiceworld.”

25 years ago I drank A LOT of Pepsi and sent off 20 pink ringpulls to get this CD single of 'Step To Me' by the @spicegirls, which has never seen the light of day on music streaming services until today! It's an exciting day in Spiceworld!!! 🪜✌️🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/17hFmawuph — 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒔𝒌𝒊 (@_Normski) September 27, 2022

I assume everyone’s preordered their Spice Girls Spiceworld 25 stress ball? pic.twitter.com/rfq5kGY8WA — Michael Cragg (@MichaelCragg) September 27, 2022

Not every Spice Girls fan is pleased with the album. Some fans shared their disappointment at the 25th anniversary album’s lack of new tracks.



One fan commented on the Spice Girls Instagram announcement, “What a disappointing tracklist. And the worst is you try to make us believe it’s new when everything has been on Youtube for years and years. Not buying this, sorry.”

“I hate remixes. HATE IT. I wish there was a live album of unreleased songs. I’m so frustrated,” another fan commented.

“Where are the unreleased songs @spicegirls?” another fan wondered.

Will there be a tour with Posh Spice? Fans are hopeful that they will get to see the girl group live on stage once again.

