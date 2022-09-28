Why this Utah singer’s audition for ‘The Voice’ was so shocking

Before she stepped onto the stage to audition for “The Voice,” Sydney Kronmiller knew her voice had the potential to shock the show’s coaches.

“I love that the audition is blind,” the 25-year-old singer from Ogden, Utah, said in a clip that aired before her audition Tuesday night. “The coaches hear before they see, and I think it’s going to be slightly deceiving.”

Utah singer Sydney Kronmiller auditions for ‘The Voice’ 2022

When Kronmiller’s big moment arrived, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello sat in red swivel chairs, facing away from her on the stage. And then she began to strum her guitar and sing Sam Smith’s “Latch.”

Cabello was the first coach to turn around for the singer. Stefani followed about 45 seconds later, and was visibly shocked when she turned around and saw Kronmiller.

“Your voice goes so low — it’s incredible,” Stefani said after the performance, adding that she liked Kronmiller’s vibe. “I love somebody that is a songwriter that has that really understated, beautiful tone.”

Although Legend wasn’t in the running to be Kronmiller’s coach, the “All of Me” singer said he was impressed with the Utah singer’s vocal range.

“Not many people can sing that low and then also go so high,” he said. “That was very impressive.”

“You’re just everything that I’m looking for,” Cabello added, noting that she appreciated the stylistic creativity Kronmiller brought to the song.

After some deliberation, Kronmiller ended up selecting Cabello as her coach — and the pop star was visibly excited.

“There are so many things that are really special about her,” Cabello said. “I like to see people brimming with potential.”

Who is Sydney Kronmiller from ‘The Voice’ 2022?

During her audition, Kronmiller shared some of her background with the “Voice” coaches. The show revealed a clip of her strolling along Ogden’s historic 25th Street as she talked about how music was an important part of her upbringing.

“Most kids when they’re going to bed at night, they’re asking their parents for just one more bedtime story. But for my sister and I, it was always like, ‘Just one more song,’” Kronmiller said, recalling how her father would play the guitar for his children every night before bed.

Kronmiller then said her parents divorced when she was 6 or 7, and that her mother suffered from alcoholism for several years — “she wasn’t able to be around as much as any of us would have liked,” the singer said.

Kronmiller said she was 15 when her mother was able to “beat the odds,” and considers her mother to be one of her greatest supports.

“My mom supports me a ton in my music. She’s a huge dreamer, like I am,” Kronmiller said. “This opportunity honestly kind of brings everything full circle for my family and I. To have them be able to support me here, it means the entire world.”

Kronmiller currently lives in Boston, where she attends the Berklee College of Music, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.