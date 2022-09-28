Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 
Food U.S. & World World & Nation

What’s the controversy with the new book about Anthony Bourdain?

Renowned chef Anthony Bourdain’s book has sparked controversy

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE What’s the controversy with the new book about Anthony Bourdain?
Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of its tables in New York.

This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of its tables in New York.

Jim Cooper, Associated Press

Anthony Bourdain, dubbed the “renegade chef” by The New York Times, hit the headlines again due to the release of his biography. Published by Simon & Schuster, “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain” was written by Charles Leerhshen and is slated to be released Oct. 11.

According to Eater, Bourdain was a celebrity chef and TV show host. Bourdain traveled around the world to try various cuisines before his death in 2018.

But according to The New York Times, this biography has already instigated the ire of family and friends — some of whom maintain that the book is inaccurate.

Bourdain’s brother, Christopher Bourdain, called the book “hurtful and defamatory fiction” to The New York Times. Simon & Schuster responded to the allegation by saying, “With all due respect, we disagree that the material in the book contains defamatory information, and we stand by our forthcoming publication.”

Fox News reported that the controversy swirls around text messages between Anthony Bourdain and his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. Reportedly, Anthony Bourdain told Busia-Bourdain that he hated his fans and his job. Deadline indicated that it’s unclear who provided these text messages to Leerhshen, but that Busia-Bourdain is in charge of Anthony Bourdain’s estate.

According to Deadline, the book also dives into Bourdain’s relationship with actor Asia Argento. The book is available for preorder on Amazon.

Next Up In Utah
Had COVID-19? Here’s how long to wait before getting the updated booster shot
There’s a new M&M in town
Arizona voters don’t like to be labeled as divided and polarized
Intermountain Healthcare plans to change its name, acquires Ephraim property
Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023
STEM Fest sparks curiosity and learning in Utah students