There’s a new M&M in town

There is a new M&M joining the candy squad.

On Tuesday, the chocolate company introduced Purple, a female peanut treat, through a YouTube video.

“Hey Purple, 10 minutes until your big debut,” a crew member tells the “Purple-y peanut-shaped chocolate candy” in the video.

“I’m the new M&Ms candy,” Purple says to herself. “Do I have what it takes? I want to be the best. Or even pretty good, would be great!”

The candy breaks into the song “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” about being true to herself and giving her new role the best she’s got. The clip features saxophonist Grace Kelly and singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.

“Purple has been in the works for a very long time, for years,” said Jane Hwang, global vice president of M&M’s, according to CNN Business. “This was about ensuring that the entire crew, the entire cast of spokescandies, were reflecting the world that we’re living in.”

She represents “acceptance and inclusivity,” Mars Inc. wrote in a press release, per People.

“Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple’s charm and quirky nature,” the release added.

The chocolate company will donate $1 for every stream to Sing for Hope, a non-profit worldwide organization that harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world, the video’s caption said.

Earlier this year, all the M&Ms went through a costume change, with each of them getting new shoes, as Deseret News previously reported.

Green got boots, Brown is now wearing heels and Blue was paired with uggs. Meanwhile, Red and Yellow now have shoelaces and Orange’s shoes are untied.

The CNN report points out that back in 2002, M&M’s asked people to vote for a color to be added. Purple won and was around for a limited time — but now it’s back for good.