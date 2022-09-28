‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3: everything we know

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 premiered earlier this year with a bang: it was nominated for a grand total of 13 Emmys and won three. It won outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, outstanding sound mixing and outstanding production design.

With such a successful Season 2, fans are eagerly awaiting “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3. Here’s everything we know.

Driving the news: According to Variety, “Only Murders in the Building” was renewed by Hulu earlier this year.



A release date hasn’t been confirmed for Season 3 yet, since it hasn’t started production, per Esquire.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said, “‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate.”

“We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

What they’re saying: While the show is only in it’s third season, the starts — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short — have expressed a desire to do the show long term.



When asked how long he’d like to continue the show, Martin joked, “Until I’m in a walker, that’s how long I’d like to do it.”

Gomez spoke to E! News about her time working with comedic legends Short and Martin. “We have a bit of craziness,” said Gomez, “and I get to be the ground of it all sometimes. That’s fun.”

Details: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 wrapped up a few storylines (spoilers ahead!): Bunny’s killer was revealed to be Poppy White — real name Becky Butler — who was Cindy Canning’s assistant.

