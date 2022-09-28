Facebook Twitter
What former BYU star Eric Mika now has in common with elite NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
BYU forward Eric Mika (12) walks on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak, AP

Former BYU Cougars men’s basketball star Eric Mika will now be teammates with a player who is widely considered the second-best prospect in a deep 2023 NBA draft class.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas-based G League Ignite announced eight additions to its roster, and Mika was among them.

This means he’ll be teammates with Scoot Henderson, a dynamic guard who is already expected to be the second pick in next June’s draft behind only once-in-a-generation prospect Victor Wembanyama of France.

Mika, 27, has had a professional basketball career that has spanned numerous parts of the world since he left BYU after the 2016-17 season, including a short stint with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings in 2020 about a month before the pandemic halted play.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder has had three previous stints in the G League with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s affiliate. Most recently, he played last season in France, and has also had stops in Italy, Germany, China and Serbia.

Founded in 2020, G League Ignite is billed as a new unique way prospects can have a bridge between high school and the NBA other than college or playing overseas, as the team plays a regular 50-game G League schedule each season.

Already, six players from G League Ignite have been selected over two NBA drafts, including the second overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Houston Rockets, Jalen Green.

In what will surely be a major event, Ignite will be hosting Wembanyama’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team in a pair of G League preseason games in Las Vegas (Ignite’s home arena is in nearby Henderson) on Oct. 4 and 6, giving fans the chance to see Wembanyama and Henderson face each other.

The G League regular season begins on Nov. 4.

