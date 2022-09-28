‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio has died

Coolio, the Grammy Award-winning rapper behind the monster hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 59.

How did Coolio die?

Jarez Posey, the rapper’s longtime manager, confirmed to Variety that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon. A cause of death has not yet been released.

“As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack,” Posey said, per NBC News.

TMZ first reported the news.

The Roots drummer/frontman Questlove was one of the first celebrities to react to the news on social media, per People. “Peaceful Journey Brother,” he wrote.

Rapper Ice Cube also paid tribute to Coolio: “This is sad news,” he wrote. “I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

What was Coolio best known for?

Coolio’s music career spanned more than three decades. The Los Angeles-based rapper rose to stardom in the mid-1990s with the song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the 1995 film “Dangerous Minds,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer, according to Variety. It was the No. 1 single of 1995 in the U.S., per Billboard, and is one of the most popular rap songs of all time.

The song reached 1 billion views on YouTube earlier this year, CNN reported.

Related These are the most viewed YouTube music videos of all time

“It’s one of those kinds of songs that transcends generations,” Coolio said in a recent interview, per CNN. “I didn’t use any trendy words … I think it made it timeless.”

The song was also the inspiration for Weird Al Yankovic’s “Amish Paradise.”

The rapper was also well known for writing “Aw, Here it Goes,” the theme song for the popular 1990s Nickelodeon show “Keenan and Kel.”