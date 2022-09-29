Why you should pay close attention to NFL helmets this weekend

Eagle-eyed viewers may notice a new sticker on the helmets of some NFL players this weekend as they watch their favorite team compete on the football field.

During week four and week five games, players have a chance to add a decal next to the typical American flag and NFL logo stickers as a way to celebrate the league’s international diversity.

“Players can choose to wear, alongside the American flag, the flag of an international country or territory if they lived there for two years or more, or have a parent or grandparent who were born there,” according to a press release from NFL Communications.

The release noted that stars like Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins will take part. Murray will wear the South Korean flag to honor his mother, while Tagovailoa will wear the Samoan flag as a tribute to his parents and grandparents.

“My family and my culture are very important to me. Our name means everything, and it’s an honor to be able to represent not only my family’s name but also my Samoan heritage as an NFL player. I hope that in doing so, I can encourage kids from the islands to keep pursuing their dreams and to also be proud of their culture and where they’ve come from,” Tagovailoa said in a statement.

For the first time, more than 200 players, coaches and execs will celebrate their heritage with international flags and decals on helmets and pins on clothes in Weeks 4-5. Kyler Murray (Korea), Chase Claypool (Canada), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Germany) among those participating. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2022

Altogether, more than 200 players, coaches and executives will take part in the new initiative. Members of the latter two camps will wear flag pins rather than stickers since they don’t have helmets.

“The player-led initiative ... looks to showcase the global influence on the league and recognize the impact that those contributing nations across the world have had on NFL rosters today,” the NFL’s statement said, noting that fans will see over 50 nations and territories represented.

Here are the players with Utah ties participating in the helmet initiative:

