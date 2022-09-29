The Drug Enforcement Administration gave a warning about fentanyl pills looking similar to popular candies on Monday.

NBC News reported that ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills, that look very similar to candy, are being used by drug cartels to get kids and young adults addicted. This new tactic is a threat in the ongoing opioid crisis according to a warning issued by officials of the Drug Enforcement Administration given on Monday.

DEA Administrator, Anne Milgram, said traffickers are hiding the pills by creating them in different shapes and sizes that mirror the looks of candies like Nerds and Skittles.

“This is another tactic that they’re using to get more fentanyl to more people,” Milgram said. “The more drugs they can sell, the more addiction they drive, the more profit they make.”

The DEA reported that Fentanyl is the “deadliest drug threat facing this country,” and that it is “50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that “nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. last year, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.”

While the opioid crisis has been overlooked due to the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in overdose deaths caused by the drug have brought the topic of conversation back into the spotlight.

More than 100,000 people died in overdoses of opioids from April 2020 to April 2021 according to CBS News.

“I read too many reports on too many cases, including too many young people who ended up dying after taking just one pill laced with fentanyl, often disguised as something else,” Attorney General, Merrick Garland said.

“Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on violent drug cartels in Mexico believed to be trafficking the drugs into the U.S.,” Garland said.

To crack down on the cartels, the DEA launched the One Pill can Kill enforcement effort according to Garland’s statement.

“In September 2021, DEA launched the One Pill Can Kill enforcement effort and public awareness campaign to combat the fake pill threat and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills being disguised and sold as prescription medications, despite these pills not containing any of the actual medications advertised,” Garland said.