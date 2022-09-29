McDonald’s announces a new Happy Meal — for adults

This month, McDonald’s is bringing back classic characters like the Hamburglar, Birdie and Grimace for a revival of the nostalgic McDonald's Happy Meal experience, specifically made for adults.

What’s in the box? Starting Oct. 3, McDonald’s is partnering with the Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand — to bring back the nostalgia of the Classic Happy meal box that many adults may remember from their childhood.



Each Happy Meal comes with the choice of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget, along with an order of medium fries and a drink.

Each meal will come with a redesigned McDonald’s figurine, featuring the Hamburglar, Birdie, Grimace and Cactus Buddy!, a new character designed by CPFM.

The fast-food chain showcased the figurines in a recent tweet:

tell me ur fave and i’ll tell u mine pic.twitter.com/msuxetDvws — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2022

CPFM is redesigning the classic Happy Meal box with its own twist, featuring its original character, Cactus Buddy!, a yellow figurine with four eyes.

Details: “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan from McDonalds’ USA chief marketing and customer experience office, in a release, via CNN.

