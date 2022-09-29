Paramore announces new music after five-year hiatus

After a five-year hiatus, Paramore will finally release new music.

The Grammy-winning rock band spoke with The Guardian this week to outline the reasons for their hiatus as well as their comeback. “Let’s see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore anymore,” singer Hayley Williams said.

Driving the news: Paramore announced that they will be releasing a new album next year.



“This is Why” will be the band’s sixth studio album. The music is inspired by conversations the band members had together during the pandemic. The album will be available Feb. 10.

Paramore starts a tour across mostly the U.S. on Oct. 2. Most shows are already sold out.

Paramore announced on Instagram earlier this year that they will donate $1 from every ticket sold for their Fall 2022 shows to ARC Southeast.

Details: Paramore has cycled through eight band members, with Williams as the exception. Williams, York and Zac Farro currently make up the band.



Paramore stepped away from performing in 2017 following the release of their studio album, “After Laughter.”

After a build-up of tension, the band was pushed to the brink when Taylor York, lead guitarist, lost a family friend. “I just started bawling,” York told The Guardian. “Nothing is worth risking our health.”

Willams told The Guardian, “After 15 to 20 years of fighting like a bunch of brats in front of the world, you eventually learn some coping skills and communication methods.”

What they’re saying: Paramore fans resurfaced on Twitter to celebrate the release of “This is Why.”

happy new paramore day to everyone lucky enough to be born with taste — tom paton (@hotmilktom) September 28, 2022

funny you should say that… https://t.co/fDLYSTSLmd — paramore (@paramore) September 28, 2022