The uniforms may be the best part of Thursday’s Bengals-Dolphins game

The Cincinnati Bengals will debut snazzy new uniforms Thursday when they take on the Miami Dolphins at home. The team is trading its characteristic orange-and-black stripes for white-and-black “color rush” gear.

“Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day?” the team joked Tuesday in a tweet about the new look, which it calls “White Bengal.”

Although the team has worn white jerseys and pants before, this year marks the first time they’ve added white helmets into the mix.

“Teams are now able to have an alternate helmet, after the league lifted the one helmet rule that had been in place for the last decade,” CBS reported.

Bengals will wear these all-white uniforms Thursday Night against the Miami Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/X6GZ2J5pQs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2022

In addition to changing their stripes, the Bengals adjusted the stadium’s field design. Those who watch the Bengals-Dolphins game on Amazon will notice a freshly painted black-and-white end zone and a large black-and-white “B” at the 50-yard line.

Also, on Tuesday the team released a hype video for Thursday Night Football showing random Bengals fans embracing the black-and-white theme.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Bengals defender Chidobe Awuzie to Cleveland.com about the “White Bengal” look. “I think it’s a great thing for the franchise and the organization.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow was a little less enthused, mostly because he’d rather focus on winning than what his team wears.

“I’d play in trash bags,” he told Cleveland.com with a smile.

The Bengals-Dolphins game kicks off at 6:15 p.m. MDT Thursday.

