Some of the best Twitter reaction to the buff ref in the BYU-Utah State game

The first half of the BYU Cougars-Utah State Aggies football game on Thursday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium saw a whopping 11 penalties be called, six on Utah State and five on BYU.

That meant that game official Christian Watson was shown on the ESPN broadcast frequently, and many people took to Twitter to remark how buff Watson is.

Here is some of the top reaction.

utah state - byu ref is a unit pic.twitter.com/XeRF1t0ELR — míchael (@MikeTaddow) September 30, 2022

TBH I kinda like penalties when it's this unit of a human who makes the calls. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 30, 2022

Does this ref in the BYU/Utah St game even lift? — Patrick Reeves (@PatrickR_1) September 30, 2022

This ref even sounds buff 💪 #byu #byucougars — Ty and Brook (@TyandBrook1) September 30, 2022

the ref at the byu game is RIPPED — emma (@bettys_g0rden) September 30, 2022

Why is this ref for BYU/Utah State so jacked — Grant Williams Enthusiast (@CsPlzWin) September 30, 2022

This ref at the BYU-Utah State game didn't skip arm day 😅💪 pic.twitter.com/0DVgouTyLc — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 30, 2022

Anyone watching this Utah state BYU game. Please tune in. The head ref jacked. Maybe the biggest ref in all of sports. — Scott Picard (@Pic1090) September 30, 2022

Christian Watson took a break from the packers to go official the BYU game 👀 — Alec Jenks (@MrEZ_x) September 30, 2022