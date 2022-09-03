Putting Utah safety R.J. Hubert’s early, big play at The Swamp in perspective

GAINESVILLE, Florida — Make no mistake about it — Utah safety R.J. Hubert is not happy at all about the outcome of Saturday’s game at The Swamp, a heartbreaking 29-26 setback to Florida.

But the senior did make the first big play of the season for the No. 7 Utes at a time that they really needed one.

On the game’s opening possession, the Gators were marching downfield against Utah’s defense when Jonah Elliss forced a fumble.

Hubert scooped it up and raced 47 yards into Florida territory, setting up the Utes’ first touchdown of the year — a seven-yard TD reception by Brant Kuithe — and an early 7-0 advantage.

“I wouldn’t even call it ‘my play.’ It was a team effort,” Hubert said. “(Linebacker) Karene (Reid) almost got the ball out and that was something that was stressed a lot — just getting the ball out whether it be forced fumbles or interceptions. The ball just fell in my lap.”

Still, it was a big moment for Hubert, who missed almost all of the past two seasons due to injuries.

Being back on the field was special for him and for coach Kyle Whittingham.

“Very gratifying,” the coach said of Hubert’s fumble recovery and his presence. “He’s had a long, hard road with those injuries that he’s had.

“He still gets sore and he only practices part-time. He’s not able to practice full-time due to the lingering effects of those injuries. He’s just a tough kid. I love coaching him and I love having him on this team.”

Earlier this week, Hubert told the Deseret News that some of his earliest memories of college football involve the University of Florida.

“I remember Saturdays when I was in sixth or seventh grade, watching Tim Tebow play in The Swamp,” Hubert said. “Man, I loved college football growing up. It was always my dream to play college football.

“It’s going to be a dream come true to play there. I’m excited for what happens. Florida was a powerhouse at that time. They’re a blue-blood school when it comes to football. It’s going to be an exciting matchup.”

Hubert also said it’s something he and his teammates would be able to handle the heat and humidity of The Swamp.

“Obviously, it’s going to be humid. But we’ve got a lot of people on this team from Florida and Texas,” he said. “I served my mission (for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) in Mississippi and Louisiana. So it’s not too much of a foreign thing. But it’s different and it’s a different environment.”

Hubert finished the night with eight tackles — seven unassisted.

Safety Cole Bishop led the Utes with 12 tackles and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, making his Utah debut, recorded nine tackles.

In January, Diabate transferred from Florida to Utah and he faced his old team Saturday.

Late in the first half, Diabate went down momentarily with an injury, forcing an officials’ timeout. Fans booed the former Gator linebacker as he trotted to the sideline.

Hubert, meanwhile, was glad to be back playing college football again in a game setting. He made his mark in the game at The Swamp.

“I’ve been on the practice field. Obviously it’s different with the crowd, the venue and everything. I’m not going to lie,” he said.

“The first quarter, there were a little bit of jitters. I’ve never been in a situation like this. Preparation, what it does for you, is it makes you calm in situations like these. Coach (Morgan) Scalley does a great job of getting us prepared.”

And Hubert proved that preparation, and perseverance, pays off.