Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 
Putting Utah safety R.J. Hubert’s early, big play at The Swamp in perspective

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) is tackled by Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

GAINESVILLE, Florida — Make no mistake about it — Utah safety R.J. Hubert is not happy at all about the outcome of Saturday’s game at The Swamp, a heartbreaking 29-26 setback to Florida.

But the senior did make the first big play of the season for the No. 7 Utes at a time that they really needed one.

On the game’s opening possession, the Gators were marching downfield against Utah’s defense when Jonah Elliss forced a fumble.

Hubert scooped it up and raced 47 yards into Florida territory, setting up the Utes’ first touchdown of the year — a seven-yard TD reception by Brant Kuithe — and an early 7-0 advantage. 

“I wouldn’t even call it ‘my play.’ It was a team effort,” Hubert said. “(Linebacker) Karene (Reid) almost got the ball out and that was something that was stressed a lot — just getting the ball out whether it be forced fumbles or interceptions. The ball just fell in my lap.”

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) tries to push Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz (45) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) fakes a downfield pass during a run as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3), Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) and others try to block a Florida point as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks along the sideline as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) fights to keep his balance on a run up the middle as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) is tackled by Florida Gators safety Tre’Vez Johnson (16) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes off on a run as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to avoid Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) causes a fumble as he tackles Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Florida Gators safety Jadarrius Perkins (27) loses his helmet as he tackles Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) stiff-arms Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III (0) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) scores a touchdown as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) makes a cut during a pass play as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans cheer after a Utah score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans cheer after a Utah score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Gator fans cheer as Utah Utes fans show their disappointment after a Gator score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks for defenders during a run as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans show their disappointment after a Gator score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws the ball as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans show their disappointment after a Gator score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fans sing and hold their phones up at the start of the fourth quarter as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) intercepts the ball, ending the game with Utah, as they play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Still, it was a big moment for Hubert, who missed almost all of the past two seasons due to injuries. 

Being back on the field was special for him and for coach Kyle Whittingham. 

“Very gratifying,” the coach said of Hubert’s fumble recovery and his presence. “He’s had a long, hard road with those injuries that he’s had.

“He still gets sore and he only practices part-time. He’s not able to practice full-time due to the lingering effects of those injuries. He’s just a tough kid. I love coaching him and I love having him on this team.”

Earlier this week, Hubert told the Deseret News that some of his earliest memories of college football involve the University of Florida. 

“I remember Saturdays when I was in sixth or seventh grade, watching Tim Tebow play in The Swamp,” Hubert said. “Man, I loved college football growing up. It was always my dream to play college football.

“It’s going to be a dream come true to play there. I’m excited for what happens. Florida was a powerhouse at that time. They’re a blue-blood school when it comes to football. It’s going to be an exciting matchup.”

Hubert also said it’s something he and his teammates would be able to handle the heat and humidity of The Swamp.

“Obviously, it’s going to be humid. But we’ve got a lot of people on this team from Florida and Texas,” he said. “I served my mission (for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) in Mississippi and Louisiana. So it’s not too much of a foreign thing. But it’s different and it’s a different environment.”

Hubert finished the night with eight tackles — seven unassisted.

Safety Cole Bishop led the Utes with 12 tackles and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, making his Utah debut, recorded nine tackles. 

In January, Diabate transferred from Florida to Utah and he faced his old team Saturday. 

Late in the first half, Diabate went down momentarily with an injury, forcing an officials’ timeout. Fans booed the former Gator linebacker as he trotted to the sideline. 

Hubert, meanwhile, was glad to be back playing college football again in a game setting. He made his mark in the game at The Swamp.

“I’ve been on the practice field. Obviously it’s different with the crowd, the venue and everything. I’m not going to lie,” he said.

“The first quarter, there were a little bit of jitters. I’ve never been in a situation like this. Preparation, what it does for you, is it makes you calm in situations like these. Coach (Morgan) Scalley does a great job of getting us prepared.”

And Hubert proved that preparation, and perseverance, pays off.

