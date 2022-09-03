Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

No. 25 BYU handles the heat, long weather delay in admirable fashion in pummeling South Florida with ease

BYU piles up 575 yards of offense, holds USF to less than 300 in convincing win at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

By  Jay Drew
SHARE No. 25 BYU handles the heat, long weather delay in admirable fashion in pummeling South Florida with ease
USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF.

USF’s Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2022 BYU Cougars proved to be worth the wait, and not for just eight months after a tortuously long offseason — but for an additional two and a half hours on opening day.

Sure, there were some hiccups after the opening kickoff was pushed back by a two-hour, 34-minute weather delay, but for the most part, No. 25 BYU played and acted the part of a really good college football team Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 31,521 at Raymond James Stadium. 

The Cougars rolled to a 50-21 win over South Florida after scoring the game’s first 38 points in arguably their most dominant half since the 2020 opener at Navy.

BYU is now 6-1 in season openers under Kalani Sitake. Hey, these guys might be pretty good, but real barometers come the next two weeks in the form of Baylor and Oregon.

“We know how good we are, and we know how good we can be. We just gotta stay hungry.” — BYU running back Lopini Katoa

Some wondered how the Cougars would handle the famed Florida humidity, the heat, the two-hour time change and all the unknowns surrounding the new-look Bulls. They passed with flying colors, proving their ranking accurate and expectations for another strong season on point.

“Just really happy,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “We are 1-0 and looking forward to moving on and yeah, … great way to start a game.”

And a season.

In putting a fifty-burger on the Bulls, the Cougars rolled up 575 yards of offense and held USF to under 300. They took a big lead and coasted home — just what Sitake wanted to see.

In short, there was very little to nitpick about, other than the kickoff coverage team that allowed USF’s Jimmy Horn Jr. to return a kickoff 89 yards for a TD and another one to midfield that led to the Bulls’ third touchdown.

“For the most part, defense holding them to 14 points, I am really happy with that,” Sitake said. “Special teams giving them seven points, I don’t like that. … And I thought with the offense we could have scored a little more.”

Perhaps because the Cougars were still at the stadium some eight hours after they arrived — thanks to the game not kicking off until 4:36 p.m. MDT (6:36 in the East), BYU’s celebration after the victory was somewhat muted.

Running back Lopini Katoa, who had 10 carries for 55 yards, said his teammates in the postgame locker room were happy with the win, but far from satisfied.

“We know how good we are, and we know how good we can be,” Katoa said. “We just gotta stay hungry.”

merlin_2938433.jpg

BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) runs an interception back for a touchdown in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
1 of 28
Storm clouds hover over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as lightning causes a delay of BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Storm clouds hover over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., as lightning causes a delay of BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
2 of 28
merlin_2938405.jpg

BYU fans wait in the rain during a weather delay before BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
3 of 28
merlin_2938353.jpg

BYU fans pose with Cosmo prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
4 of 28
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
5 of 28
merlin_2938359.jpg

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick encourages running back Lopini Katoa before BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
6 of 28
merlin_2938357.jpg

A fan joins an alumni tailgate prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
7 of 28
merlin_2938355.jpg

A young fan poses with the BYU cheer squad prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
8 of 28
merlin_2938435.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores on BYU’s first play from scrimmage in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
9 of 28
merlin_2938431.jpg

USF running back Jaren Mangham (0) scores a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
10 of 28
merlin_2938429.jpg

BYU tight end Dallin Holker (5) scores a touchdown in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
11 of 28
merlin_2938427.jpg

BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) scores a pick six in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
12 of 28
merlin_2938425.jpg

BYU fans celebrate during first quarter action in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
13 of 28
merlin_2938481.jpg

BYU running back Miles Davis (19) rushes during BYU’s season-opening win against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
14 of 28
merlin_2938479.jpg

A young BYU fan celebrates during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
15 of 28
merlin_2938477.jpg

BYU running back Chris Brooks (2) is stopped during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
16 of 28
USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF.

USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
17 of 28
BYU running back Chris Brooks runs in for a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF.

BYU running back Chris Brooks (2) runs in for a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
18 of 28
merlin_2938471.jpg

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) runs for extra yardage after a catch against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
19 of 28
merlin_2938469.jpg

BYU players high-five fans after beating USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover,
20 of 28
merlin_2938467.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) high-fives fans after a Cougar victory over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover,
21 of 28
merlin_2938465.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) high-fives fans after a Cougar victory over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
22 of 28
merlin_2938463.jpg

BYU players high-five fans after beating USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
23 of 28
merlin_2938461.jpg

Fans celebrate BYU’s win over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
24 of 28
merlin_2938459.jpg

BYU players and cheerleaders celebrate a victory over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
25 of 28
merlin_2938457.jpg

BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) sings the Cougar fight song after BYU’s win against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
26 of 28
merlin_2938455.jpg

Fans begin to celebrate BYU’s season-opening win over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
27 of 28
merlin_2938453.jpg

Fans begin to celebrate BYU’s season-opening win over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
28 of 28
merlin_2938433.jpg
Storm clouds hover over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as lightning causes a delay of BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
merlin_2938405.jpg
merlin_2938353.jpg
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
merlin_2938359.jpg
merlin_2938357.jpg
merlin_2938355.jpg
merlin_2938435.jpg
merlin_2938431.jpg
merlin_2938429.jpg
merlin_2938427.jpg
merlin_2938425.jpg
merlin_2938481.jpg
merlin_2938479.jpg
merlin_2938477.jpg
USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF.
BYU running back Chris Brooks runs in for a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF.
merlin_2938471.jpg
merlin_2938469.jpg
merlin_2938467.jpg
merlin_2938465.jpg
merlin_2938463.jpg
merlin_2938461.jpg
merlin_2938459.jpg
merlin_2938457.jpg
merlin_2938455.jpg
merlin_2938453.jpg

Unlike last year, when BYU jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Bulls and sputtered in the second half before eventually taking a 35-27 win, Sitake kept the pedal down most of the way, and his guys delivered.

Aside from those kickoff returns and USF’s 84-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half — which only cut BYU’s lead to 31 — there wasn’t much for BYU fans to get upset about.

“There are places we can improve,” Sitake said. “Got sloppy in the second half. …. Too many penalties.”

Actually, they had just two penalties all game. He’s a tough guy to please, evidently.

Fifth-year junior quarterback Jaren Hall totally out-dueled Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon, completing 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 161. That’s solid.

Bohanon, who guided Baylor’s 38-24 win over BYU last year in Waco, showed he’s average when playing with an average team. He was 17 of 30 for 172 yards and no TDs and gave up a pick-six to BYU’s Max Tooley.

Hall did throw a pick that cost BYU points, as Mekhi LaPointe intercepted a toss at the goal line. 

“I had an errant throw and a bad read,” Hall acknowledged.

Otherwise, he was his steady self, rushing for 17 yards and avoiding sacks.

Hall said “all the talk was going against us” leading up to the game, and the Cougars answered all the questions. 

With BYU playing without star receiver Gunner Romney — Hall let it slip that the team knew all week that Romney wouldn’t play — and Puka Nacua leaving the game with an ankle sprain before halftime, a bunch of other guys stepped up in a big way.

Hall completed passes to 12 different pass-catchers, with Kody Epps leading the way with four.

“That was one of my favorite parts of tonight,” Hall said.

The Cougars couldn’t have asked for a better start, the Bulls couldn’t have had nightmares about a worse one after the lengthy delay. Out of the locker rooms after the delay, USF looked energetic and enthused, while the Cougars looked almost lethargic. Then the game started.

On the first play of the season/game, Nacua took a fly sweep running to his left, got blocks from Masen Wake and Chris Brooks, and sprinted past the USF secondary for a 75-yard touchdown.

Related

Nacua also scored BYU’s second TD, punching it in from the 5 to make it 14-0 less than seven minutes into the game. The crowd was stunned.

Tooley’s pick-six of Bohanon two plays from scrimmage later made it 21-0, and the Cougars were rolling. The Bountiful High product said he returned a couple picks for touchdowns in high school, but Saturday’s felt good because against Washington a few years ago, he took a lot of ribbing for “diving” across the goal line when he was at the 5.

“We took the challenge and fought hard and came out on top,” Tooley said.

Brooks’ 40-yard run set up the Cougars’ fourth touchdown, a 21-yard throw from Hall to Keanu Hill. 

BYU’s 28 points in the first quarter tied a program record.

The Cougars kept coming, even as Nacua went out for good with a sprained ankle with about six minutes left in the first quarter. Focusing on tight ends Dallin Holker, Isaac Rex and Wake, Hall drove the Cougars 65 yards for a fifth TD midway through the second quarter.

His 12-yard TD throw to Holker made it 35-0.

BYU’s offense punted once in the first half — Sitake successfully went for it on fourth-and-2 from his own 43 on the second possession — but did have one other iffy possession in the first half after USF’s fourth-and-4 pass fell incomplete.

BYU got the ball to the USF 14, but two plays lost 7 yards and Hall had to throw the ball away on third-and-18. Jake Oldroyd’s 39-yard field goal made it 38-0.

Nacua’s 75-yard TD run was BYU’s first score on the first play of the season since Bob Jensen threw a 73-yard TD pass to Richard Zayas in 1987.

“I think these guys were ready for anything,” Sitake said. “We were ready for the heat. We were ready for the 4 p.m. (EDT) kickoff. … To have our trainers, sports scientists, nutritionists all work together and collaborate (during the delay) was good to see.”

The Cougars’ defense played almost flawlessly until the end of the first half, when USF went on an 84-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes. A 50-yard strike from Bohanon to Xavier Weaver got the Bulls into BYU territory, and Jared Mangham’s TD dive on fourth-and-goal from the 1 finally put the Bulls on the scoreboard.

“Giving up that score in the first half, I didn’t like,” Sitake said. “We just got sloppy with our technique and had some missed assignments we need to fix.”

After Horn’s TD and a safety that was produced when a punt snap sailed out of the end zone, BYU regained the momentum when Brooks went 52 yards for a score, channeling his inner Tyler Allgeier, and the Cougars could start preparing for Saturday’s home opener against Baylor.

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU had luxury of playing vanilla in blowout win over USF
3 takeaways from No. 25 BYU’s season-opening win over South Florida
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 50-21 season opening win over USF
Here’s how BYU fans reacted to the weather delay that pushed back the season opener vs. USF
BYU to be without star receiver Gunner Romney for opener against South Florida
The Chase Roberts file: What he brings to the BYU wide receiving group