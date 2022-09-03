Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

The Chase Roberts file: What he brings to the BYU wide receiving group

Roberts is a three-star prospect out of Utah County who finds himself as second string on the BYU depth chart

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE The Chase Roberts file: What he brings to the BYU wide receiving group
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts, right, catches a pass during BYU practice on Friday, Aug. 15, 2022.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts, right, catches a pass during BYU practice on Friday, Aug. 15, 2022. Roberts has never played a down for BYU football, but he enters the 2022 season on the Cougars’ two-deep.

Jaren Wilkey, BYU

Wide receiver Chase Roberts has never played a down for BYU football, but he enters the 2022 season on the Cougars’ two-deep.

Here’s a look at what’s happened in Roberts’ playing career.

Where did Chase Roberts play before joining the BYU program?

  • It’s been four years since Roberts played — he redshirted at BYU in 2021 after missing the season due to injury, and was serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Calgary, Alberta, prior to that.
  • Roberts was a standout receiver at American Fork High, where his 3,708 career receiving yards are fifth in Utah high school history — among those he trails are BYU teammate Puka Nacua (5,226) and 2022 BYU recruiting class signee Cody Hagen (3,927).
  • He finished with 217 receptions and 42 touchdowns in his career.
  • That was highlighted by his senior season, when Roberts caught 97 passes for 1,770 yards and 22 touchdowns.
  • In his final high school game, he caught 15 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the 6A state championship game.
  • Roberts earned 6A All-State first-team honors in his junior and senior seasons.

The Chase Roberts file

Next Up In BYU sports
When is the last time a BYU player had 200 yards receiving in a game?
Can No. 25 Cougars avoid upset bug in 2022 opener?
Ranking the quarterbacks BYU football will face this season. Who’s the toughest QB on the schedule?
National media made Week 1 picks for Utah, BYU, Utah State. Why many forecast a thriller at ‘The Swamp’
No. 25 BYU at South Florida: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Upstart Utes one of the feel-good stories entering new season of college football