The Chase Roberts file: What he brings to the BYU wide receiving group

Wide receiver Chase Roberts has never played a down for BYU football, but he enters the 2022 season on the Cougars’ two-deep.
Here’s a look at what’s happened in Roberts’ playing career.
Where did Chase Roberts play before joining the BYU program?
- It’s been four years since Roberts played — he redshirted at BYU in 2021 after missing the season due to injury, and was serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Calgary, Alberta, prior to that.
- Roberts was a standout receiver at American Fork High, where his 3,708 career receiving yards are fifth in Utah high school history — among those he trails are BYU teammate Puka Nacua (5,226) and 2022 BYU recruiting class signee Cody Hagen (3,927).
- He finished with 217 receptions and 42 touchdowns in his career.
- That was highlighted by his senior season, when Roberts caught 97 passes for 1,770 yards and 22 touchdowns.
- In his final high school game, he caught 15 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the 6A state championship game.
- Roberts earned 6A All-State first-team honors in his junior and senior seasons.
The Chase Roberts file
- Height: 6-foot-4.
- Weight: 200 pounds.
- Class: Redshirt freshman.
- Hometown: Highland.
- High school: He played at American Fork High, where he was a three-star prospect, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, in the 2019 recruiting class.
- Of note: Roberts was selected for the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.
