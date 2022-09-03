The Chase Roberts file: What he brings to the BYU wide receiving group

Wide receiver Chase Roberts has never played a down for BYU football, but he enters the 2022 season on the Cougars’ two-deep.

Here’s a look at what’s happened in Roberts’ playing career.

Where did Chase Roberts play before joining the BYU program?

It’s been four years since Roberts played — he redshirted at BYU in 2021 after missing the season due to injury, and was serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Calgary, Alberta, prior to that.

Roberts was a standout receiver at American Fork High, where his 3,708 career receiving yards are fifth in Utah high school history — among those he trails are BYU teammate Puka Nacua (5,226) and 2022 BYU recruiting class signee Cody Hagen (3,927).

He finished with 217 receptions and 42 touchdowns in his career.

That was highlighted by his senior season, when Roberts caught 97 passes for 1,770 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In his final high school game, he caught 15 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the 6A state championship game.

Roberts earned 6A All-State first-team honors in his junior and senior seasons.

The Chase Roberts file