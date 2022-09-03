Who are the 2023 prospects the Jazz could be tanking for?

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

Rudy Gobert is gone, Donovan Mitchell is gone, and before you know it the 2022-23 season will be upon us and the Utah Jazz’s No. 1 objective will be to lose games.

The point of losing as many games as possible during the upcoming season is so the Jazz can increase their odds in the draft lottery. The 2023 draft class is supposed to be one of the most stacked and talented that we’ve seen in years.

While we have quite a while until we get to the 2023 NBA draft next June, it’s not too early to look at what the Jazz could be playing for this year. So here’s a look at four players who are projected to be top draft picks next year:

Victor Wembanyama

This is the guy that everybody is going to want. He is an 18-year-old, 7-foot-3-inch center out of France. He’s already been touted as a generational talent and is pretty much guaranteed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

A big guy out of France with natural defensive instincts, a 7-foot-9-inch wingspan, and a penchant for blocking shots will probably sound pretty familiar to Jazz fans, but Wembanyama stands out for more reasons than his potential defensive upside.

First of all, his defense isn’t just looked at as potential. He’s already exceptional, and he an offensive game that is lot more versatile than your typical 7-footer. He creates well, handles the ball, has court vision and hits jumpers.

Scoot Henderson

As a high schooler, Henderson was a five-star recruit, but he turned down college offers and chose to go to the G League Ignite team and shined in his first year with the team as he turned 18 years old midseason.

Though just 6 feet, 2 inches, the guard has an incredible frame to develop into and seems everything that he does seems to be right on the edge of becoming better and greater every time he takes the floor. He still needs to work on his shooting, but as a creator he is ready for the NBA now.

The Thompson Twins

No, this is not about the new wave music group from the ’80s. Amen and Ausar Thompson are 19-year-old brothers who play for Overtime Elite, which is a newer academy-like league that offers players a path toward the pros by foregoing their college eligibility.

The twins are both 6 feet, 7 inches and are incredibly gifted athletically, but they bring their own unique skills. Amen looks like he could become exactly the type of long and quick defensive wing that the NBA covets and Ausar seems like he’s more of an interior defender but both possess incredible playmaking skills. What’s left to see is if their handles and shooting can become a little more consistent with another year of development.

This week in Jazz history

Make no mistake, Sept. 1, 2022, the day that Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers is going to go down as a historic date for the Jazz. Time will tell whether history will be kind to the Jazz after this trade, but it marks the end of an era for the Utah Jazz has absolutely changed the course of what the future of the Jazz will be.

