How Utah became the Beehive State and where to buy cute products to celebrate it

Utah has a lot of bees. The official state insect of Utah is the honeybee, but Utah is only 24th in honey production out of all 50 states. So how did Utah become the Beehive State? The answer is present with Latter-day Saint pioneers.

When pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints trekked out West, they discovered that the land did not have many sweeteners besides honey. According to the Bees Wiki, Utah began importing European honeybees from the East and eventually, many bees populated the state. Brigham Young wanted to call the area that the Latter-day Saints settled in “Deseret,” which means honeybee in the language of the Jaredites, an ancient people found in the Book of Mormon.

Bees work together in unison and have symbols and imagery in both the Bible and the Book of Mormon. When the territory became a state, it was named after the Ute tribe instead of the bee connection. Later, in 1959, Utah would become the Beehive State, hearkening back to the history of Latter-day Saint pioneers.

Where can I buy cute beehive products?