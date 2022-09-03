Brandi Carlile just dropped a surprise album announcement

A few weeks after visiting Salt Lake City and putting on a rousing two-hour-plus show in support of her latest album, “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile has announced that a new version of the album is coming out later this month.

During an appearance on the “Today” show, the singer-songwriter announced she has reimagined the 2021 album that includes the Grammy-nominated song “Right on Time,” giving it an acoustic makeover titled “In the Canyon Haze.”

.@brandicarlile announced she’s “reimagined” her album “In These Silent Days” and is releasing a deluxe album called “In The Canyon Haze” 🌟. pic.twitter.com/j0dyElmd1o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 2, 2022

“A lush, harmony-rich Laurel Canyon reimagining of our album,” she said on the “Today” show. “And it was a joy to make and it’s a joy to bring to you.”

The new album comes out Sept. 28 — a few days before the year anniversary of “In These Silent Days,” which “covers themes of motherhood, love, pain and forgiveness,” per the Deseret News. Carlile has already released the new version of “You and Me on the Rock,” which features harmonies from her wife, Catherine Carlile.

“I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice,” Carlile said in a statement, per Variety. “So, the twins (Phil and Tim Hanseroth) and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days … and we reimagined our entire record.”

“In the Canyon Haze” features the same track order as the original — plus an acoustic cover of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” added on at the end, Variety reported. Carlile performed her rendition of the Bowie classic during her Salt Lake show on Aug. 11.

“I thought my career was gonna go away forever,” she said at that show, referring to how the live concert experience became a thing of the past during much of the pandemic. “You never know how long something like this is going to last. ... So I’m going to sing every song like it’s my last time.”

Carlile is scheduled to perform on Sept. 14 at the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, where she’s in the running for three awards, Variety reported.