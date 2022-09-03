Live coverage: The latest as No. 25 BYU football opens its season at South Florida

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s season opener between No. 25 BYU and South Florida. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Weather delay

Just before kickoff, the game was put on a weather delay due to “severe lightning” in the area.

UPDATE: Currently waiting on a lightning delay. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2022

Officials at Raymond James announce "severe lightning" in the area. Field being cleared. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 3, 2022

BYU-USF game weather delay comes at about 3:58 p.m. EDT. Game was supposed to kick off at 4:02 p.m. EDT. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 3, 2022

Pregame

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play for the Cougars against the Bulls. Here’s the story from Deseret News BYU beat writer Jay Drew.

