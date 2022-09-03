Facebook Twitter
Live coverage: The latest as No. 25 BYU football opens its season at South Florida

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s season opener between No. 25 BYU and South Florida. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Weather delay

Just before kickoff, the game was put on a weather delay due to “severe lightning” in the area.

Pregame

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play for the Cougars against the Bulls. Here’s the story from Deseret News BYU beat writer Jay Drew.

BYU fans pose with Cosmo prior to BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick encourages running back Lopini Katoa before BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
A fan joins an alumni tailgate prior to BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
A young fan poses with the BYU cheer squad prior to BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
Here are few other stories to get you ready for BYU’s season opener:

