Here’s how BYU fans reacted to the weather delay that pushed back the season opener vs. USF

Weather delays are not uncommon in football, and for BYU fans, the first one in 2022 came in the season opener.

The Cougars’ opener at USF went into a weather delay just before the scheduled kickoff, and social media reacted — because, well, what else are you going to do?

Dang, this is perfect football weather right now except for the apparent nearby lightning. It'll probably start pouring and they'll want to kick off.🙄 pic.twitter.com/amUNDJDA1i — Ryan Hancock✌ (@rhancoug17) September 3, 2022

FYI, I'm not worried in the least about this weather affecting the team. It's not hot, there's a nice cool breeze, and unless it starts raining, I don't see the weather being factor at all. I played in way worse heat/humidity then this in Hawaii. — Ryan Hancock✌ (@rhancoug17) September 3, 2022

BYU Football and Weather Delays... name a more iconic duo — BYUNLVfan (@RunninRebDHumes) September 3, 2022

Here’s our side behind the BYU bench pic.twitter.com/G7preIYKLT — Adam Parker (@parma26) September 3, 2022

Sigh. We avoid OT in the previous game and now we get a lightning delay. Not cool, Nature.



(Maybe the temps will cool off at least.) https://t.co/ZlELXrRny6 — Geoff Johnston (@geoffjBYU) September 3, 2022

Weather delays and BYU football openers are nothing new. There was a 58 minute delay in BYU’s 2019 opener vs Utah and a long delay in 2013 at Virginia. #BYUFootball — Tyson Whiting (@TysonOnSports) September 3, 2022

Well worth the wait for BYU, who only ran for 550 yards and cost Manny Diaz his job as Texas Defensive Coordinator. — Tyson Whiting (@TysonOnSports) September 3, 2022

In Tampa for @BYUfootball vs. USF ... no rain but lightning in area, so everyone sent inside concourses 10 min before kickoff (concessions sales skyrocketing) ... proof Taylors aren't fair-weather fans pic.twitter.com/KdZPBtAF92 — Scott Taylor (@RST_Taylor) September 3, 2022

BYU football Vs USF is in a weather delay. Ugh. This feels like Virginia 2013. — #BYUtoTheBig12 (@byu1984fan) September 3, 2022

Me: This weather delay gives ESPN more time to talk about BYU.



ESPNU: Here is some black and white video about the 1800s that no one wants to watch! — Mars hates racism (@eldermars) September 3, 2022

I knew the BYU game would be delayed due to humidity — Greg C (@gregcrabb) September 3, 2022