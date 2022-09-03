Live coverage: The latest as No. 7 Utah football opens its season at Florida

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s season opener between No. 7 Utah and Florida. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 7, Florida 0

1st Quarter

Cameron Rising finds Brant Kuithe for a 7-yard touchdown.

UTAH STRIKES FIRST IN THE SWAMP 👀



Rising 🚀 Kuithe



pic.twitter.com/zVrhVFQdTG — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

Jonah Elliss forces the fumble and RJ Hubert picks it up and returns it to the Florida 25-yard line.

Florida will receive the ball to start the game.

Pregame

