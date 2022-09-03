Live coverage: The latest as No. 7 Utah football opens its season at Florida

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s season opener between No. 7 Utah and Florida. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Utah 7, Florida 0
1st Quarter
- Cameron Rising finds Brant Kuithe for a 7-yard touchdown.
UTAH STRIKES FIRST IN THE SWAMP 👀— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022
Rising 🚀 Kuithe
pic.twitter.com/zVrhVFQdTG
- Jonah Elliss forces the fumble and RJ Hubert picks it up and returns it to the Florida 25-yard line.
- Florida will receive the ball to start the game.
Pregame
Here are some stories to get you ready for the game: