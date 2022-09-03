Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 
Live coverage: The latest as No. 7 Utah football opens its season at Florida

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Live coverage: The latest as No. 7 Utah football opens its season at Florida
Florida fans watch a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2011, file photo, fans watch an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fla. Utah takes on Florida today.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s season opener between No. 7 Utah and Florida. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 7, Florida 0

1st Quarter

  • Cameron Rising finds Brant Kuithe for a 7-yard touchdown.

  • Jonah Elliss forces the fumble and RJ Hubert picks it up and returns it to the Florida 25-yard line.
  • Florida will receive the ball to start the game.

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

