How Jaxson Dart played in his first start for Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart made his Ole Miss debut on Saturday, helping the Rebels earn a 28-10 win over Troy in the season opener for both schools.

Dart, a Utah native who prepped at Roy High and Corner Canyon High, got the start and threw for 154 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

He also ran for 40 yards more before giving way late to Luke Altmeyer, whom had been in a quarterback competition with Dart through fall camp.

Dart was one of the most high-profile quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal during offseason after choosing to leave USC following his freshman season there.

He completed 18 of 27 passes and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to give the Rebels a 28-3 lead.

It was Ole Miss’ rushing attack, though, that churned the team’s offensive effort Saturday with 266 yards on the ground.