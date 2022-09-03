Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 3, 2022 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

3 takeaways from Utah’s 29-26 loss to Florida

The No. 7 Utah Utes fell on the road to open the season

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising falls down.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) fights to keep his balance on a run up the middle as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The No. 7 Utah Utes fell on the road to open the season after Florida’s Amari Burney intercepted Utah quarterback Cameron Rising with 17 seconds left to seal a 29-26 win for the Gators.

Here are three takeaways from Utah’s loss:

Utah’s final drive comes up short

With the game on the line, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising guided the Utes 69 yards down the field in just over a minute. But with 17 seconds left, down by three, on the Florida 6-yard line, Rising threw an interception. Burney’s pick won the game for the Gators as they upset the Utes.

Credit Rising for getting the Utes to that point — though Florida dropped what looked like a sure interception earlier in the drive — with a couple of key passes to Devaughn Vele and a 28-yard run on 3rd-and-6. It was a great individual play by Burney, but with Utah in chip-shot field goal range with time winding down, a turnover was the only thing the Utes couldn’t afford to have happen.

Florida’s third-quarter goal-line stand changed the game

The Utes came out firing to begin the second half, with Tavion Thomas and Chris Curry establishing Utah’s run game. Utah ran the ball five times and Rising found Micah Bernard to set up first-and-goal at the Florida 8-yard line.

The Gators’ defense made an excellent goal-line stand, which turned out to be a huge moment in a close game.

merlin_2938441.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) tries to push Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz (45) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938451.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) fakes a downfield pass during a run as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938449.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3), Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) and others try to block a Florida point as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938447.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks along the sideline as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising falls down.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) fights to keep his balance on a run up the middle as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938443.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) is tackled by Florida Gators safety Tre’Vez Johnson (16) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938439.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes off on a run as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938527.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938513.jpg

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) is tackled by Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938509.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to avoid Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938505.jpg

Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) causes a fumble as he tackles Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938503.jpg

Florida Gators safety Jadarrius Perkins (27) loses his helmet as he tackles Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938495.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) stiff-arms Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III (0) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938511.jpg

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) scores a touchdown as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938507.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) makes a cut during a pass play as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938521.jpg

Utah Utes fans cheer after a Utah score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938519.jpg

Utah Utes fans cheer after a Utah score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938525.jpg

Gator fans cheer as Utah Utes fans show their disappointment after a Gator score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938523.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks for defenders during a run as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938517.jpg

Utah Utes fans show their disappointment after a Gator score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938501.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938499.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws the ball as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938497.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938491.jpg

Utah Utes fans show their disappointment after a Gator score as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938515.jpg

Fans sing and hold their phones up at the start of the fourth quarter as Utah and Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2938493.jpg

Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) intercepts the ball, ending the game with Utah, as they play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Florida won 29-26.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah had second-and-goal from the 1-yard line after a Florida penalty, but Thomas was stuffed for a loss of 2. Rising ran for 2 yards to set up fourth-and-goal from the 1, but Thomas was stuffed again.

Utah’s inability to score on that drive would come back to haunt them.

Anthony Richardson looks like the real deal

After a so-so 2021 season where he appeared in seven games, threw six touchdowns and five interceptions, and had a 59% completion percentage, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks like he has made a big step forward.

Richardson was 17-for-24 for 168 yards and didn’t really make any mistakes. Where he really shined was on the ground. Richardson rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown run and the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound sophomore evaded Utah’s defense when it counted.

Richardson made good decisions pretty much the entire game and made good reads, finding opportune times to run with the ball.

