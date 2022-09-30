Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 30, 2022 
Utah Football

How Utah has performed against Oregon State all-time

Here’s an overview of past matchups between the Utes and the Beavers.

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) tries to split Oregon State Beavers defenders in 2020.

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) tries to split Oregon State defenders Nahshon Wright (2) and Avery Roberts (34) during a Pac-12 game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The University of Utah plays Oregon State on Saturday, and the Utes will be looking for revenge after a loss last season.

Altogether, the two Pac-12 schools have met on the football field 23 times.

Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools:

  • Oregon State leads the all-time series 12-11.
  • Utah was on a five-game winning streak against the Beavers before losing 42-34 in 2021.
  • As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 6-3 against Oregon State.
  • The first meeting between the Utes and Beavers came in 1931. It was a 12-0 win for Oregon State.
  • Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against Oregon State came in 2008. Utah was ranked No. 15 and Oregon State was coming off of an upset of No. 1 USC. After Oregon State took an eight-point lead with 2:18 left, Brian Johnson led a 4-play, 60-yard touchdown drive with a touchdown pass to Bradon Godfrey. Johnson ran in the two-point conversion, then Utah forced a punt and Louie Sadoka kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.
