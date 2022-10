High school girls tennis: 6A state tournament pairings after Friday’s final RPI rankings release

Class 6A State Tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The top eight seeds at each position receive a first-round bye and will begin play in the Round of 16 at Libert Park on Thursday, Oct. 6.

First singles

Play-in matches (Oct. 1)

At West Jordan High School



No. 16 Ava Stevens, Pleasant Grove vs. No. 17 Emma Vuckovic, Granger.

No. 12 Alissa Austad, Clearfield vs. No. 21 Amy Bullock, Copper Hills.

No. 14 Isabelle Crookston, Weber vs. No. 19 Alexa Mattson, Fremont.

No. 9 Addie Hansen, Riverton vs. No. 24 Olivia Ray, Roy.

No. 15 Maryn Seaman, Taylorsville vs. No. 18 Lucy Nelson, Westlake.

No. 11 Jacquelyn Marsh, Corner Canyon vs. No. 22 Heidi Pfeiffer, West Jordan.

No. 13 Ellie Henderson, Davis vs. No. 20 Macy Smith, Syracuse.

No. 10 Emaline Roberts, Bingham vs. No. 23 Hannah Fausett, Kearns.

Second singles

Play-in matches (Oct. 1)

At West Jordan High School



No. 16 Bree Armstrong, Fremont vs. No. 17 Abigail Perkes, Granger.

No. 12 Megan Burton, Bingham vs. No. 21 Kate Cypers, Roy.

No. 14 Makayla Bird, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 19 Aubrey Pincock, Pleasant Grove.

No. 9 Sabrina Antequera, Herriman vs. No. 24 Caitlin Goodfellow, Cyprus.

No. 14 Paige Pack, Copper Hills vs. No. 18 Candace Sanders, Hunter.

No. 11 Esmae King, Davis vs. No. 22 Anna Torres, Taylorsville.

No. 13 Brooklyn Young, Westlake vs. No. 20 Anna Allen, Clearfield.

No. 10 Sierra Strong, Corner Canyon vs. No. 23 Amelia Henderson, West Jordan.

Third singles

Play-in matches (Oct. 1)

At West Jordan High School



No. 16 Lucy Porter, Pleasant Grove vs. No. 17 Jenna Bodrero, Clearfield.

No. 12 Hannah Judkins, Fremont vs. No. 21 Allie Rosenhan, Westlake.

No. 14 Aleah Olson, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 19 Shelby Gardner, Roy.

No. 9 Annisey Goaslind, Davis vs. No. 24 Cordelia Yeates, Cyprus.

No. 15 Keila Montero, Kearns vs. No. 18 Sophia Estrada, Granger.

No. 11 Hattie Fisher, Weber vs. No. 22 Sara Hammer, Hunter.

No. 13 Rylee Yeates, Bingham vs. No. 20 Maelynn Torres, Taylorsville.

No. 10 Janessa Ashton, Lone Peak vs. No. 23 Lila Gudmundson, Copper Hills.

First doubles

Play-in matches (Oct. 1)

At West Jordan High School



No. 16 Mollie Gibby/Abigail Peterson, Weber vs. No. 17 Camilla Quintana/Adelaide Roberts, Granger.

No. 12 Ava Dunyon/Mia Schimmer, Davis vs. Emma Rupert/Loren Marriott, Clearfield.

No. 14 Emma Musuris/Isabel Ibara, West vs. No. 19 Elizabeth McDougal/Sarah Taggart, Syracuse.

No. 9 Emma Bench/Lauren Ashton, Corner Canyon vs. No. 24 Kayla Richardson/Keira Kemp, Kearns.

No. 15 Kate Nielson/Quincy McConkie, Fremont vs. No. 18 Savanna Homer/Jaclynn Brown, Copper Hills.

No. 11 Katie Smith/Madi Mabey, Bingham vs. No. 22 Molly Dulgarian/Abby Phillips, West Jordan.

No. 13 Hanah Park/Aaliyah Howard, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 20 Adelle Summers/Tatum Castro, Hunter.

No. 10 Sophie Terry/Sienna Stevens, Westlake vs. no. 23 Esther Sorensen/Aftin Spencer, Taylorsville.

Second doubles

Play-in matches (Oct. 1)

At West Jordan High School