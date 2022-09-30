High school football roundup for Week 8

Region 1

The Titans continued their blistering streak Friday night with a 45-point blowout of Clearfield. Kobe Bennet punched in two short-yardage touchdowns on the night to lead the scoring charge for Syracuse. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Titans (6-2) have outscored their last six opponents by a combined score of 266-50.

“The kids were tough from the beginning till the end. I’m happy with the way our team is playing right now. We have a lot of players contributing in all three phases.”

— Syracuse coach Mike Knight

Davis handed Farmington its first loss of the season with a come from behind victory. Josh Barker scored on the ground for the second time with just under nine minutes to go, tying the game at 14 points. Later, Gage Butler connected on a 30-yard field in the final minute to give the Darts the upset win. Easton Wight scored two touchdowns for the Phoenix.

After the two teams traded defensive touchdowns early, Layton was able to grab control of the game on the offensive end. They led 17-7 late in the first half before scoring before the break and then again right after to widen the lead to 24 points. The Lancers would add a few more scores on their way to a Region 1 road victory.

Region 2

Leading 6-0 at the half, the Wolverines rolled off 26 second-half points and picked up their first win of the season. Hunter’s defense completely shut down Taylorsville, recording its first shutout since 2018.

Cyprus came up just short of a fourth quarter comeback, falling to Roy 34-30. Roy ended the first half with a 21-0 lead, and a 28-8 lead going into the fourth. The Pirates nearly came away with a win after scoring 22 in the fourth, but Roy managed to hold on and take the win.

Granger used a 27-point second half to overcome a first-half deficit and defeat Kearns 34-24. Granger’s Landon Figueroa caught the ball in the end zone three times on Friday night.

Region 3

Leading 14-7 heading to the fourth quarter, Riverton scored three times without a Herriman answer (two field goals and a safety) to pull away from the Mustangs for the win. The Silverwolves have now won two straight region games, setting up a big matchup next week at home against Mountain Ridge.

Bingham remained undefeated in Region 3 with a dominant victory over Copper Hills Friday night. Miners quarterback Dallen Martinez had himself quite the game, tossing two touchdowns along with three rushing touchdowns (two of which were 50-plus yard runs).

“I’m really proud of the team’s effort tonight against a gritty Copper Hills team. We played well in all three phases of the game to earn the victory. Our kids and assistant coaches did a great job preparing all week long and it translated into good execution tonight.”

— Bingham coach Eric Jones

After getting an extra point blocked in the first half, leading to a Jaguars 7-6 halftime lead, Brody Laga connected on three field goals in the second half. His kicks totaled 136 yards, flipping the game in favor of the Sentinels along with a great defensive performance.

Region 4

In a matchup between two 5-2 squads, the Cavemen used a strong defensive performance to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard and pick up win No. 6. Quarterback Champion Edwards tossed two touchdowns in the game, giving American Fork the points it needed to come away victorious.

“The offense really set the tone, scoring on our first two possessions and chewing up a lot of the first half. The defense then played really tough and came up with a forced fumble and recovery by Davis Andrews and an interception by Cale Burrows sealed the game.”

— American Fork coach Aaron Behm

Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points over the final 10:39 of the big Region 4 showdown with Lone Peak to rally for the stunning victory despite a huge fourth-quarter hole. Cole Christensen’s receiving TD with 10:53 left in the game put the Knights up 30-10, but Skyridge’s Snowden Smith followed with a 96-yard kickoff return. Tate Walker then added a pair of rushing touchdowns later in the quarter, the last with 4:38 left in the game, as the Falcons earned the wild victory.

Unlike last week, Corner Canyon made sure there would be no need for late fourth quarter heroics as the Chargers cruised past Westlake 52-14. All 52 of Corner Canyon’s points came in the first half, led by quarterback Isaac Wilson’s four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing)

Region 5

Woods Cross scored four straight touchdowns during a stretch spanning the second quarter to the fourth quarter as it pulled away from Box Elder for the impressive Region 5 victory. Woods Cross QB Bradley Bailey tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers, Ryan Moss, Jacob Howes and Josh Bennion.

The Lakers notched their second-best scoring output of the year in a convincing region victory over Northridge. Jaxon Johnson scored the game’s first three touchdowns — all on the ground — to help propel Bonneville to its sixth victory of the season.

“Lakers are starting to fire on all cylinders. Really happy with our offensive output and sustained drives. We took care of the ball and went to work. Defense did well against a formidable offense in Northridge. Great team win.”

— Bonneville coach Jantz Afuvai

It took a late rally, but the Bountiful Redhawks did just enough to knock off Viewmont and clinch the Region 5 championship. Trailing 7-3 in the 4th quarter, Bountiful’s Brigham Morrison scored on a three yard run to give the Redhawks the lead for good. Ford Creswell sealed the deal for Bountiful with a 19 yard pick six with 34 second left in the game.

Region 6

Brighton clinched the top spot in Region 6 tonight with a second-half comeback against Park City. The Bengals trailed 33-17 at half, but then dominated 30-0 in the second half. Brighton’s Kace Gurr had four rushing touchdowns to help push his team over the top.

Highland’s offense found the end zone at least once in each quarter as the Rams flexed their muscles in a dominant win over Murray. The running game played a big role in the win, as four different Rams each scored on the ground.

East scored on offense, defense and special teams in a dominant performance at Skyline as it improved to 3-1 in region play with the win. The Leopards racked up 512 yards of total offense in the win, with Amini Amone tallying 168 yards and two touchdowns 23 carries and Michael Fonua adding 146 yards of his own and two scores.

Region 7

The Timberwolves scored all but three of their 51 points in the first half, dominating Hillcrest 51-14. It was a balanced offensive attack that led Timpanogos, with three different Timberwolves finding the end zone on the ground.

There was no looking ahead for Payson as the Lions once again lit up the scoreboard, defeating Tooele 42-7. Jaxon Buckley had two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Lions pull away. Payson scored over 40 points for a fourth straight game, and turns all of its attention to a home game next week against region leading and undefeated Stansbury.

After giving up a field goal in the second quarter and finding themselves trailing 3-0, Cedar Valley rattled off 31 unanswered points for the convincing region victory. Cooper Thomson led the Aviators with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

“Uintah came out with a great game plan to start and slowed down the flow of the game. I’m proud of my boys for coming out in the second half, settling down and executing. It was a good win against a tough, scrappy team.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

The Stallions kept their perfect season intact with a convincing region victory over Mountain View. Stansbury, one of only two undefeated teams remaining in 5A, led 42-0 at the half, thanks in part to running back Luke Daynes three rushing touchdowns, all in the 2nd quarter. The Stallion defense has also been impressive, only giving up 29 points through five region games.

Region 8

It wasn’t a typical, 40-plus point blowout we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the Pioneers this season, but they still managed to secure a solid shutout victory over Alta Friday night. Defense led the way for Lehi, as it picked up its sixth shutout of the year and its third in-a-row. The Pioneers improved to 8-0 on the season.

“I tip my hat to Alema, his staff and his players for playing such a tough game. They started their sixth =-string QB tonight. He did a great job of managing the game and kept our defense on the field too long tonight. I need to do a better job in preparing my team week in and week out. I’m thankful for the win and hope we learn a lesson from tonight.”

— Lehi coach Ed Larson

Timpview won the offensive showcase against Orem, 62-42. Thunderbirds Isaiah Vaea and Kerven Tua’one each scored two rushing touchdowns, while Helaman Casuga threw three touchdown passes for Timpview.

Region 9

Provo scored 21 points in the second quarter to open up a nice 28-0 halftime lead on Salem Hills as it rolled to the impressive homecoming victory. Tagai Lesa played a big roll in the first half dominance with a pair of TD runs for the Bulldogs.

Three different Spanish Fork players scored on the ground to give the Red Devils a quick 20-0 lead. They’d never look back en route to a dominating road victory over the Wasps. Joshua Buck finished with three rushing touchdowns.

The Springville offense completely overwhelmed the Maple Mountain defense and the Red Devils cruised to a 74-20 victory as they racked up 702 yards of total offense on 59 plays. Defensively they held Maple Mountain to 202 yards of total offense. Tevita Valeti carried the ball 28 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead Springvill offensively while Ryder Burton threw for three more TDs.

“After a couple weeks of leaning on our running game, our offense opened up and exploded for 74 points. Ryder Burton threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Tevita Valeti chipped in with 28 carries for 168 and three TDs and one receiving TD. Will Monney had 8 receptions for 110 yds and a TD while Luke Nadauld tallied 145 yds and a TD.”

— Springville coach Dave Valeti

Region 10

Steele Barben threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to Boston Adamson as the Mustangs dominated Pine View and pulled away for good with a 19-point second quarter. Kaden Haws highlighted that second quarter with a defensive scoop and score.

Desert Hills went into Hurricane and took care of business, defeating the Tigers 49-0. The Thunder defense gave Hurricane all it could handle and held the Tiger offense to zero points. Desert Hills moves up to 5-3 on the season after this win.

Will Warner was a first-half one-man wrecking ball for Snow Canyon in the big region win over Dixie as he scored on offense, defense and special teams. He returned an interception 82 yards for the first score of the game, caught a touchdown pass and then returned a kickoff for a score. Hunter Johnson had another great game at QB for the Warriors as he completed 14 of 21 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Snow Canyon’s defense held Dixie to just 173 yards of total offense.

Region 11

Coming off two straight region 11 losses, the Grizzlies rebounded with a 28-14 win over Green Canyon. The Logan defense caused five Wolves turnovers, While Tytan Mason scored all four of the Grizzlies’ touchdowns on the ground.

“Great team win. Defense played tough all game and caused five turnovers. Offense ran the ball really well and made plays. So proud of how this team responded after two tough weeks.”

— Logan coach Bart Bowen

Brevin Egbert had a dominant performance as he carried the ball 22 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats picked up a big region victory over Mountain Crest as it remains in the hunt for the region title.

The RiverHawks recorded a single touchdown in each quarter of play — all while keeping Bear River off the scoreboard entirely — to pick up their fourth region victory of the season. Quarterback Nate Dahle threw each of Ridgeline’s four touchdowns, connecting with four different receivers while doing so.

“Good win for our team. I thought our defense played its best game of the year led by Owen Munk. Offensively we did some great things and it’s good to see us starting to find a rhythm on that side of the ball.”

— Ridgeline coach Travis Cox

3A North

In a battle of unbeaten region foes, Morgan scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to knock off Grantsville 38-20. Morgan’s Gunnar Lish started the second half scoring with a one-yard TD rush and capped the long scoring run with another one-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter. With the win over 3A’s number one team in the RPI, third-ranked Morgan and second-ranked Juab are the only two remaining undefeated teams in 3A.

“Tonight’s win was a great game between two good teams. Grantsville has some great athletes and came ready. It was a hard fought win.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

After Ben Lomond jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Cougars scored all 41 of their points unanswered to seize what ended up being a comfortable victory. Jackson Rasmussen led the charge for Union, as he tossed four touchdowns to four different receivers on the night.

“It was a great team win. Loved the prep throughout the week and then the execution tonight. Coaches had a great plan and executed it well.”

— Union coach Matt Labrum

Juan Diego scored all but seven of its 41 points in the first half and held off a late Ogden rally to win 41-29. A 95 yard TD run by Lukifanga Kaumatule, one of his three rushing TDs, with only 20 seconds left in the half gave the Soaring Eagle a 34-15 halftime advantage. Carlos Calata also tossed two touchdowns, including a 80 yard bomb in the second quarter.

3A South

The Wasps remained undefeated and in the drivers seat for a region title with a 49-28 victory. A 44 yard touchdown pass from Alex Jackson to Chase Ingram gave Juab a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter. Canyon View scored twice to pull within 14 before Juab slammed the door on any comeback with a late TD. Jackson led the Wasps offense with five passing touchdowns on the night.

“Both sides of the ball played well tonight and we had a nice mix of run and pass. Great to be at home after a month of road games.”

— Juab coach Mike Bowring

In a matchup between the bottom two teams in 3A South, it was the Hawks who managed to come away with a convincing win over Carbon. PJ Cook rushed for two touchdowns in the 30-point North Sanpete victory.

A 27-0 lead at half gave Manti the momentum it needed to withstand a 21-point second half from Richfield. Manti’s Kayson Douglas threw five touchdown passes to assist the Templars in their 41-21 victory.

2A North

Tied at 14 at halftime, no points had been scored by either Emery or Providence Hall for the entirety of the second half until the game’s final seconds when Emery’s Wade Stilson connected with Tregg Miller from nine yards out for the game-winning touchdown. The play came with 17 seconds remaining in the game and was Stilson’s third touchdown pass of the night. The dramatic win pushed the Spartans to 4-3 on the year.

When the undefeated Wildcats went up 28-0 after the first 12 minutes of play, it was quickly apparent that no upset was coming from American Leadership Academy Friday night. The win was the largest of the year for South Summit, which appears — along with San Juan — to be the the top contender in the 2A classification.

“Lots of guys contributed to a solid win. I’m really proud of all of our guys. They play with heart and determination. So lucky to be able to coach these incredible young men.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

The Bears gradually added onto their lead throughout the game and put together a complete performance to pick up a win over Judge on the road. Cash Whitman tossed three touchdowns for Summit Academy, which improved to 5-2 for the season.

2A South

San Juan didn’t give Delta a chance in this one, winning 58-8. San Juan’s defense staggered Delta and only allowed them to score once. The Broncos continue their winning streak, and improve to 8-0 on the season.

“We were able to win tonight in a rainy mud bowl. We are proud of how our kids handled the conditions and came away with a big region win.”

— San Juan coach Barkley Christensen

After losing their last three games, the Rams responded with a runaway win over Grand to improve their record to 4-5 on the year and 2-2 in the 2A South Region. Grayson Friant notched two rushing touchdowns in the South Sevier victory.

After a 36-yard field goal from Santiago Amezcua tied the game at three points apiece midway through the third quarter, the Beavers managed to find an offense that had been non-existent for most of the night, as they scored 14 unanswered points in the final quarter of play to run away with the victory over Millard. Beaver delivered the final blow of the game when Tyten Fails found Gage Raddon for a 40-yard touchdown strike with less than seven minutes remaining.

“It was a hard fought game. Millard came out well, prepared ready to play and both teams played hard. We struggled with their size up front but our defense kept us in the game. Proud of our kids for staying the course and not panicking when hit with adversity. Hopefully it’s a game that helps us get better.”

— Beaver coach Jon Marshall

1A North

North Summit beat Gunnison Valley with a narrow 22-19 score. North Summit fell behind 13-6 at halftime, but in the third quarter the Braves scored 16 which proved to be enough to withstand the Bulldogs.

“We played extremely hard in the second half to get us back in the game.”

— North Summit coach Jerre Holmes

1A South

Kanab withstood a scoreless fourth quarter behind some strong offensive quarters and beat the visiting Milford Tigers 49-34. Milford’s Kilo Tsosie found his teammates in the end zone three times for the Cowboys.

Nonregion

Rich fell behind early at Lovell, Wyo. and the offense could never get anything going as it was shutout on the road on Friday afternoon.

Duchesne came away with a win in this one, having a healthy lead the whole way through. The Duchesne offense was rolling in the first half, scoring 28 points for the Eagles.

Ryan Nielson booted a 45-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation as Cottonwood rallied past Jordan for the victory as it scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. Danal Ma’ae hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brock SImpson with 1:33 remaining in the game to cut the lead to 24-22 but the Colts missed the two-point conversion. Cottonwood got the ball back with just enough time to move into field-goal position setting up Nielson for his second field goal of the game as Cottonwood won its second game of the season.

Layton Christian fell to Sugar-Salem, Idaho after a slow start. SSHS went up 14-0 early and then extended their lead to 28-3 by halftime behind a a dominant rushing attack.

Konrad Kerr returned an interception 60-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and the Warriors never looked back as they toughed out a road victory over the Titans. Six different players scored a touchdown in the game.

Enterprise had no problem handling the North Sevier Wolves, scoring the first 28 points of the game. Enterprise junior Kyron Bracken scored two rushing touchdowns and took an interception back 20 yards for a defensive score.