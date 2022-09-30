How Utah players are coping with their ‘best friend’s’ season-ending injury

For No. 12 Utah, it’s one thing to lose a tight end as talented as Brant Kuithe.

But for several Ute players, they also lost a close friend in the huddle when Kuithe suffered a season-ending injury.

“That’s my best friend, for sure,” said quarterback Cam Rising.

It was devastating for them to see Kuithe go down to an injury last week at Arizona State.

“Losing Brant is the hard part right there,” Rising said.

And then not having him at practice last Monday was difficult as well.

“It’s different. He’s been here for so long. He’s been playing for so long, being effective and efficient,” Rising said. “It’s hard, especially not having his leadership. You’ve got to have that next-man-up mentality.”

Tight end Thomas Yassmin, who will be counted on to help fill the void left by Kuithe, was saddened by the injury.

“At first, it was heartbreaking,” he said. “Brant’s been one of my best friends for four years now. That’s a guy that’s going to be a groomsman at my wedding. It’s hard to see that situation.”

And tight end Dalton Kincaid said he and his teammates will continue to support Kuithe, just as Kuithe will continue to support them.

“Everybody’s got to be there for Brant. He’s done a lot for this team. He’s a phenomenal leader. Hoping that he will still have that role and I think he definitely will,” Kincaid said. “Brant’s a huge part of the offense and a huge leader on this team. We’re still going to lean on him for his leadership. It was definitely a brutal loss. It hurts a lot.”

Utes on the air

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) at No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0)

Saturday, noon MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: ESPN 700

