Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 30, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

How Utah players are coping with their ‘best friend’s’ season-ending injury

It was devastating for them to see Brant Kuithe go down with an injury last week at Arizona State

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE How Utah players are coping with their ‘best friend’s’ season-ending injury
Utah Utes receiver Solomon Enis, right, talks with tight end Brant Kuithe during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Jan. 1, 2022.

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis, right, talks with tight end Brant Kuithe after he wasn’t able to make a catch during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Kuithe suffered a season-ending injury in Utah’s victory against Arizona State, which is taking a toll on the team.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

For No. 12 Utah, it’s one thing to lose a tight end as talented as Brant Kuithe

But for several Ute players, they also lost a close friend in the huddle when Kuithe suffered a season-ending injury. 

“That’s my best friend, for sure,” said quarterback Cam Rising

It was devastating for them to see Kuithe go down to an injury last week at Arizona State. 

“Losing Brant is the hard part right there,” Rising said.

And then not having him at practice last Monday was difficult as well. 

“It’s different. He’s been here for so long. He’s been playing for so long, being effective and efficient,” Rising said. “It’s hard, especially not having his leadership. You’ve got to have that next-man-up mentality.”

Related

Tight end Thomas Yassmin, who will be counted on to help fill the void left by Kuithe, was saddened by the injury. 

“At first, it was heartbreaking,” he said. “Brant’s been one of my best friends for four years now. That’s a guy that’s going to be a groomsman at my wedding. It’s hard to see that situation.”

And tight end Dalton Kincaid said he and his teammates will continue to support Kuithe, just as Kuithe will continue to support them. 

“Everybody’s got to be there for Brant. He’s done a lot for this team. He’s a phenomenal leader. Hoping that he will still have that role and I think he definitely will,” Kincaid said. “Brant’s a huge part of the offense and a huge leader on this team. We’re still going to lean on him for his leadership. It was definitely a brutal loss. It hurts a lot.”

Utes on the air

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) at No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0) 

Saturday, noon MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium 

TV: Pac-12 Network 

Radio: ESPN 700

Next Up In University of Utah
How Utah has performed against Oregon State all-time
How the Utes’ defense became so dialed in
Utah’s best of the best are sharpening skills in a league of their own
Are national experts picking Utah over Oregon State? What about BYU over Utah State?
Gritty Oregon State came up just short vs. No. 6 USC, now ready to give No. 12 Utah its best shot
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Oregon State