No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) at No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0)

Kickoff: Noon MDT

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network

Livestream: Pac12.com

Radio: KALL 700

Series: Oregon State leads 12-11-1

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes lead the Pac-12 in first-down defense (51), passing yards allowed (132.8), scoring defense (14.0 ppg), team passing efficiency (168.89), team passing efficiency defense (93.47), total defense (244.0 ypg), and time of possession (33.53).

For Oregon State: The Beavers are averaging 37.8 points per game. They’re also averaging 180.3 rushing yards per game and 431.2 yards per game in total offense.

What to watch for

Last year, Oregon State handed Utah its only Pac-12 loss on a strange night in Corvallis. The Utes offense hummed but their defense and special teams let them down.

Now, Utah has a chance to avenge that loss against an OSU team that almost knocked off No. 6 USC a week ago.

Both teams are without their very talented tight ends. Utah’s Brant Kuithe suffered a season-ending injury during last week’s win at Arizona State. The Beavers’ Luke Musgrave has been sidelined the past couple of weeks and is not expected to play Saturday.

Key player

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick waves to the crowd after a touchdown against Fresno State in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Gary Kazanjian, Assoociated Press

Deshaun Fenwick, running back Oregon State: The junior has run 49 times for 233 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Quotable

“(Oregon State) is an outstanding football team that played USC right down to the wire. Jonathan Smith’s doing a great job up there. He’s really built up that program the right way. We’ll have our hands full this week. It will be a great Pac-12 contest at Rice-Eccles.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“Bunch of respect for what Utah has become. Obviously a really good football team the last few years, this year. They make it physical on both sides of the ball, well-coached, good players, the quarterback’s good, got some talent, make it really hard defensively. It’s a tough place to play against a really good football team.” — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith

Next up

Utah visits UCLA next Saturday.

Oregon State travels to Stanford next Saturday.

Utah schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Oct. 1 — vs. Oregon State (noon, Pac-12 Network)

Oct. 8 — at UCLA (1:30 p.m. MDT, Fox or FS1)

Oct. 15 — vs. USC (TBD)

Oct. 27 — at Washington State (8 p.m., FS1)

Nov. 5 — vs. Arizona (TBD)

Nov. 12 — vs. Stanford (TBD)

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (TBD)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD)

All times MT