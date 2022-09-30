Utes’ depth has been tested, but so far, so good

At the one-third point of the season, Utah has faced its share of injuries.

Tight end Brant Kuithe and running back Chris Curry have been lost for the season.

As a result, Thomas Yassmin, Munir McClain and Logan Kendall will take on more responsibility at the tight end position, while backup quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson has been switched to running back.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has missed the past two games due to an injury but Karene Reid, Lander Barton and Andrew Mata’afa have been solid.

Those injuries have tested the Utes’ depth.

Coach Kyle Whittingham feels good about the depth his program has right now.

“We’re deeper I believe than we’ve been since we’ve been in the Pac-12, 11 years now,” he said. “That’s been an ongoing process to build depth on the roster and talent throughout the 85 on the scholarship roster. Our walk-ons are more talented than they’ve ever been. It’s the next-man-up mentality.”

Whittingham added that Diabate should return to action Saturday against Oregon State “barring anything unforeseen.”

