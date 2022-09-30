Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 1, 2022 
High School Football

High school football: Timpview’s offensive firepower too much for Orem in 62-42 win

By  Tommy Bailey
Timpview's Quezon Villa runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In a game that saw a combined 104 points, Timpview ended up on the right side of its meeting with Orem, outslugging them and running away with an emphatic 62-42 victory.

Timpview’s Isaiah Vaea and Kerven Tua’one each scored two rushing touchdowns, while Helaman Casuga contributed to the cause with three passing touchdowns.

For the first quarter and a half, Orem was able to match whatever points Timpview put up on the scoreboard, continually staying within striking distance.

“In situations where they are matching us drive for drive we knew we just had to stay focused and believe in our defense. In that case we can’t focus on what they’re doing; we really have to focus on what we’re doing,” said Timpview head coach Donny Atuai.

Midway through the second quarter, however, things spiraled out of control fast for Orem.

Timpview linebacker Siale Esera found himself in the right place at the right time, getting in front of an attempted pass from Orem quarterback Lance Reynolds and sprinting down the wide open field for a 71-yard score. 

Timpview's Quezon Villa runs the ball back for a touchdown as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Timpview's Jace Luke makes a tackle on Orem's Patrick Hervey as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Timpview's Jared Esplin makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Orem's Dallin Heal as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Timpview's Quezon Villa runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Timpview’s Quezon Villa runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
“Siale was in the right place at the right time. Credit has to go to the coaches because them wanted to put him right there and he listened and made a play. He made a special play and we’re going to need to continue to make special plays as games continue to get tougher,” added Atuai.

For the next quarter, Timpview would go on to score 21 unanswered points, and while Orem would continue to find the end zone in the fourth quarter, Timpview’s offensive outburst proved to be too much to handle.

Timpview must continue to be dominant and not let up as they have another rivalry game, this time against Lehi, up next.

“We know Lehi and how powerful they are. We know how disciplined they are and that’s going to be something once again that we focus on and need to be better at. It’s all about keeping your composure. We’ll adjust the mistakes, especially leading up to a team like Lehi, it’s just going to have to be us focusing on ourselves and our emotions,” said Atuai.

With the win, Timpview improves to 6-1 on the season and remains undefeated in region play with a 2-0 record.

Orem, however, will see the season record dropped to 4-3 and 1-2 in region play with a date against Taylorsville up next.

