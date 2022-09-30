A few months after releasing their fifth album in two years, Mat and Savanna Shaw are already gearing up for their next big project: a U.S. Christmas tour.

The father-daughter duo from Kaysville, Utah, recently announced they are embarking on a Christmas tour with songwriter/pianist Jim Brickman. The tour comes nearly three years after the Shaws unexpectedly went viral at the start of the pandemic for their rendition of “The Prayer,” which to date has more than 9 million views on YouTube.

“These shows are going to be a blast,” the Shaws said in the announcement shared on social media. “There is nothing better than sharing live Christmas music together. But add in Jim Brickman Music?! He has been a music Idol of ours for a long time — this is a dream come true!”

When is the Mat and Savanna Shaw, Jim Brickman 2022 Christmas tour?

Mat Shaw opened up about Brickman’s influence on his life last year, telling the Deseret News ahead of Valentine’s Day that his favorite love song was Brickman’s “Love of My Life.”

“It is the first song I played and sang for my now (thank my lucky stars) wife, Brooke,” he said. “Seeing as how it convinced her to look past my many shortcomings and marry me should provide sufficient evidence for the power and impact this song carries. We sang it again as a duet on our wedding day, so it will always hold a special place in both our hearts.”

The Shaws have collaborated with Brickman a few times, including on their latest album, “Happy Like That,” and their 2021 holiday album “The Joy of Christmas.”

The Christmas tour will take the Shaws and Brickman to the following places:



Nov. 27 — Thousand Oaks, California.

Dec. 1 — Portland, Oregon.

Dec. 2 — Boise, Idaho.

Dec. 3 — Spokane, Washington.

Dec. 4 — Seattle, Washington.

Dec. 6 — Denver, Colorado.

Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kansas.

Dec. 11 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Dec. 13 — Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Dec. 14 — Toledo, Ohio.

Dec. 15 — Rochester, New York.

Mat and Savanna Shaw are teaming up with Claire and Dave Crosby

The Christmas tour concludes with special performances at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Dec. 22 and 23, featuring another viral father-daughter duo: Claire and Dave Crosby.

In 2016, a 3-year-old Claire Crosby went viral for her rendition of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.” To date, that video has 22 million views on YouTube. In 2017, the father-daughter duo gained more notice with their rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story,” which now has 37 million views on YouTube. The Crosbys also appeared together on “The Voice” that year, and in 2019, Claire Crosby performed “Silent Night” with Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.