For all the fall weather lovers, October is here, and weather predictions for the month show that temperatures will start to cool off, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Let’s get into it.

Related Why Hurricane Fiona is likely to make Canadian weather history

When will it snow?

ACCU Weather reported that fall is in session and snow will be coming in December for those who are ready to ski.

The News & Observer reported that people’s interest in the colder weather forecasts has most likely come as a result of an unusually hot summer.

Those people will be happy to hear that the weather predictions for the upcoming fall and winter months will show more storms and cold temperatures across the U.S. in December, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Some weather predictions forecast that large storms will happen in the Rockies and Plains starting in January, and snow could reach some Southern states this winter, according to the Deseret News.

October forecast

While it is not forecasted to snow anytime in October, people will see temperatures begin to drop, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Weather conditions between Oct. 1 through Oct. 12 are projected to continue being “sunny and warm.” Oct. 13-18 is reported to have some “scattered showers and mild weather.” Oct. 19-31 will be the time where the weather drops further, as the Almanac reports that people will see “a few showers” and mild weather, and then it will cool off.