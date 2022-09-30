Ken Jennings just made his sitcom debut

As a co-host of “Jeopardy!” who also won 74 consecutive games of “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings is no stranger to television. But the trivia legend has now explored a different part of the TV world: the land of sitcoms.

On Thursday night, Jennings made a cameo in the Season 3 premiere of “Call Me Kat” — a sitcom that stars his fellow “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik. In the episode, Kat, played by Bialik, is returning from a trip to Paris and is eager to talk about her adventures on the flight home, the Deseret News previously reported.

The victim: Jennings, who is seated next to her and is more interested in sleeping than lending a listening ear.

Ken Jennings makes an appearance on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 premiere

In the Season 3 premiere — called “Call Me Ken Jennings” — Kat is over the moon as she’s been upgraded to first class for her flight home. As Jennings approaches his seat next to her, Kat enthusiastically greets him, only to receive a wry “Hi.”

And then she gets a good look at her seatmate.

“Oh wow, I will take minor celebrities for $200, Ken!” she exclaims. “Get it? It’s a ‘Jeopardy!’ joke.’”

“What is, not the first time I’ve heard it,” Jennings retorts.

Unfazed, Kat starts telling Jennings all about her adventures and her journey of self-discovery. She reveals her new tattoo of the word “acceptance” in Sanskrit — which Jennings informs her actually says “garden salad.”

“Did you know that Madagascar is the original home of the Lemur?” she says at one point.

“I did know that, but of course, I kind of know everything,” Jennings responds. Kat laughs, “It’s going to be such a fun 20 hours together.”

Eventually, Jennings manages to escape the relentless conversation as he exasperatedly searches for a seat in coach.

What Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik said about ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 premiere

Bialik described the episode as a “really fun, tongue-in-cheek crossover,” according to Next TV.

“We definitely take some pretty funny cheap shots at him and he takes some pretty cheap shots at me,” the actress told Extra TV. “There is definitely some breaking of the fourth wall surrounding the fact that he and I are existing in the same space … and I may or may not develop a crush on him.”

This is my sitcom debut but I have big dreams. Maybe it's not too late for me to play, like, "displeased restaurant patron who yells at Larry" on Curb. https://t.co/VAo9YmmvM6 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 29, 2022

The episode marked Jennings’ sitcom debut. Bialik said the show approached her about bringing Jennings on for the premiere, but she wasn’t sure he’d able to make it work with his busy schedule. But Jennings found the time.

“He showed up on set so thrilled,” she told Next TV. “He’d never been on a set like that before. We had a great time with him.”

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are co-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

The “Call Me Kat” episode allowed Jennings and Bialik — who take turns hosting “Jeopardy!” for several weeks at a time — to actually share some screen time together.

Currently, Jennings is the host of the quiz show and will host through December, the Deseret News reported. Bialik will then take over as host in January. The actress is also currently hosting the 2022 edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” which airs Sundays on ABC.