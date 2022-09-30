Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 30, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Russia is illegally annexing 4 regions of Ukraine

Putin officially announced an annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Friday. Here’s what that means and how leaders are responding

By  Kelsey Nield
SHARE Russia is illegally annexing 4 regions of Ukraine
AP22273572155875.jpg

People gather in front of a large screen, to celebrate the incorporation of regions of Ukraine to join Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The signing of the treaties making the four regions part of Russia follows the completion of the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums.”

Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday. About 40,000 square miles of Ukraine were declared part of Russia by Putin, which will turn residents into Russian citizens.

What does the annexation mean for the war?

Putin stated that the residents of four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — will become Russian citizens “forever,” per NPR.

The annexation violates international law and is raising the stakes of the seven-month war, according to The Associated Press. Other countries are refusing to accept the annexation, which comes after Russia held referendums in Ukraine that were deemed a “sham” and universally dismissed by most Western countries.

“This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said before signing the decree, according to The New York Times.

What are world leaders saying about the annexation of Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the annexation a “farce” and promised that the entire country will be liberated from Russia, CNN reports.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the U.S. “condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” according to NPR. The U.S. president criticized Russia for violating international law, and his administration also announced new sanctions on Russia Friday.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also spoke out against the annexation. “It is a dangerous escalation. It has no place in the modern world. It must not be accepted,” Guterres said.

Next Up In U.S. and world
What parents need to know about BeReal, Gen Z’s favorite social media app
Trevor Noah: Is he OK? Why is he leaving ‘The Daily Show’?
How to eat healthy without cooking at all (or buying takeout)
Hurricane Ian chugging toward South Carolina, dangerous storm surge predicted
Stumped on today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened