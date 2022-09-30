Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 30, 2022 | 
The West U.S. & World World & Nation

Unsolved homicides in Stockton: What do we know?

Rumors of a serial killer in Stockton, California, have been circulating. Here’s what we know

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Unsolved homicides in Stockton: What do we know?
Police line tape.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In Stockton, California, police have started investigating “patterns” in recent homicide cases. CBS News reported that the Stockton police have investigated 43 murders so far this year.

On Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook that it had started to notice patterns in some of the homicides detectives were investigating. The police department said in the post, “As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone.”

According to CBS News, the police department does not know if it is looking for one suspect or multiple suspects.

KCRA 3 reported that while right now there is no evidence of a serial killer, police have gathered a team to investigate the situation further.

Safety tips for walking alone at night

While walking alone at night is not the ideal situation, here are some tips to stay safe.

  • Be on the phone with someone you trust.
  • Carry a flashlight with you.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Stay in well-lit areas if you can.
  • If you’re not on the phone with someone, make sure someone knows you are out and is waiting for you to confirm that you made it home safely.
Next Up In Utah
Senate unites in bipartisan support of Electoral Count Act reform
Opinion: Homes of the future must consider electric vehicles
Opinion: What are the polls not showing us in the U.S. Senate race?
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened
President Biden forgave my student loans. I wish he hadn’t
Poll: Nearly three-fourths of Utahns support same-sex marriage