Friday, September 30, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

What are the critics saying about ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ was released on Friday. Here’s what the early reviews say about the film

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus 2,” exclusively on Disney+.

Matt Kennedy, Disney Enterprises

Hocus Pocus 2” was released Friday on Disney+, and reviews have already rolled in for this spooky sequel to the beloved 1993 classic. Here’s what critics are saying about the movie.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ reviews

Some reviews for “Hocus Pocus 2” are already out. What are critics saying?

  • USA Today criticized the film, saying that the Sanderson sisters are merely “filler.” The reviewer said, “With its well-trodden fish-out-of-water and teen-movie tropes, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ succeeds in showing that not every popular movie needs a starry sequel decades after the fact.”
  • The New York Times gave a positive overall review, noting that “it manages to capture the same hokey magic of the original while creatively updating its humor.”
  • The Guardian criticized what the film did for the Sanderson sisters. The reviewer concluded, “This coming Halloween, it’s likely that many families will be watching ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ together, excited by the prospect of a tradition shift. Next Halloween, I doubt they’ll be watching it again.”
  • IGN mentioned that there are many more musical numbers in the sequel, because the film focuses on the sisters themselves. The reviewer described the film positively and said that it leaves room for a follow-up.
  • CNN said that it took too long for the charm to kick in during the movie. The reviewer concluded by saying that the movie did end up hitting the sweet spot of new and old, and theorized that parents would like it because of nostalgia.

How to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

“Hocus Pocus 2” is available to stream on Disney+.

