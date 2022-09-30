8 Halloween movies you can watch with your family

Pumpkin spice and everything nice has hit the shelves, and now that spooky season is here, you may be wondering: What seasonal movies can I watch with the whole family?

There are plenty of classic Halloween movies that skip the gore and sideline the horror, making it possible for you to watch with your whole family.

Here are eight family-friendly Halloween movies you can watch with your whole family.

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!’

Rating: Not rated.

What it’s about: This classic “Peanuts” movie features Charlie Brown and his friends in a Halloween adventure. Linus is waiting in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin to arrive, looking for a Halloween sign.

‘Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’

Rating: G.

What it’s about: This movie features Wallace and Gromit landing a new job where they encounter the Were-Rabbit. This satirical, funny claymation is family-friendly and adorable.

‘Casper’

Rating: PG.

What it’s about: While most ghosts are scary, Casper is a friendly ghost. He haunts a mansion and soon develops relationships with those who live there.

‘Halloweentown’

Rating: Not rated.

What it’s about: A family lives in the “real world,” but soon learns about their witch heritage. Halloweentown is where they are really from and they have to work together, using magic, to save Halloweentown.

‘Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island’

Rating: Not rated.

What it’s about: Scooby-Doo and his pals visit Moonscar Island together and learn of a curse. The team has to work together to solve the mystery and stop the curse.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Rating: PG.

What it’s about: Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloweentown, gets bored with his real life and decides to take a visit to Christmastown. This movie traces his adventures.

‘Ghostbusters’

Rating: PG.

What it’s about: For a living, a group of friends is responsible for expelling ghosts from residential locations — but some ghosts don’t want to go. This 1984 movie is still a classic today.

‘Monsters, Inc.’

Rating: G.

What it’s about: The scare factory by the name Monsters, Inc. runs on the power that the monsters get from scaring children. A little girl sneaks into the factory and two of the monsters decide to protect her.

