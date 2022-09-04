What to expect from ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 13

Netflix favorite “The Great British Baking Show” was renewed for yet another season. Here’s everything you need to know about its expected premiere, new hosts, future seasons and more.

When will the new season be released?

With show applications wrapping up nearly eight months ago, it seems Season 13 will be coming soon. However, the season’s exact release date is still TBD. Previously, new seasons of the show have begun airing in September, which could point to when to expect Season 13, the Daily Mail reported. Fans hope to see the new season on Netflix before the end of the year.

Who will host the new season?

Fans are happy to welcome back British comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas once more after their time as co-hosts on seasons 11 and 12, per The Cinemaholic.

According to Metro, the newest season is expected be filmed in a different location this year, since the cast is no longer required to follow previous COVID-19 protocols that involved living on or near the set for six weeks, as I previously reported.

Will there be new judges this season?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! According to Radio Times, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are “expected to return in the new year” after judging the past five seasons together.

Will there be a Season 14?

Longtime GBBS fans, rejoice! According to Telly Visions, a podcast about British television produced by WETA, there will not only be one, but two more seasons following Season 13’s release.

“The publicly-owned (Station 4) announced it had re-upped its deal with Love Productions for another three years, guaranteeing the popular reality show’s run through at least 2024,” the site reported.