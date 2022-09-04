Facebook Twitter
Former Ute Charlie Brewer suffers broken hand in first start for new team

Brewer played for Utah in 2021 after four seasons at Baylor University.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Former University of Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer, who transferred to Liberty University in December, suffered a broken hand in his first start for his new team.

Brewer is expected to have surgery this week to stabilize the injury, and he will miss up to eight weeks of action, according to college football analyst Bruce Feldman.

Brewer, who also previously played for Baylor, started three games for the Utes last fall before being benched in favor of the team’s current quarterback, Cam Rising.

Brewer “completed 61% of his passes at Utah, with three touchdowns and three interceptions,” as the Deseret News reported in December.

The quarterback’s injury came during the first quarter of his team’s Saturday game against Southern Miss, which Liberty went on to win 29-27 in overtime. Before breaking his hand, Brewer had “completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 18 yards and had 13 rushing yards on three carries,” reported The News and Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The earliest Brewer could return is likely Liberty’s Oct. 22 game against BYU, which is just under seven weeks away.

