The trending ‘jellyfish’ haircut is reminiscent of the ’80s mullet

When Nicole Kidman posted pictures of the trendy “jellyfish haircut,” the internet knew it was the real deal.

The Australian actress rocked the new look for The Perfect Magazine, switching it up a whole 180 degrees compared to her conventional blonde look.

She embraced a trend that has become popular on TikTok. The “jellyfish haircut” is deemed a gender-neutral hairstyle. Meanwhile, Woman and Home magazine called it “Gen Z’s answer to the 1980s mullet.”

So, what is the ‘Jellyfish haircut’?

Raven Hurtado, a stylist at Maxine Salon, told Glamour magazine that the cut is “half short, half long.”

The top, which resembles a bob or a bowl cut, and bottom sections, which remain long, are disconnected, but the aesthetic lies in the asymmetry. The shape does resemble a jellyfish with its tentacles.

Although, New York Times reporter Anna Grace Lee found that Kidman’s hairstylist Evanie Frausto didn’t intend on mimicking the “jellyfish haircut.”

“I honestly didn’t even know it was called ‘the jellyfish,’” he said.

The color red was actually a nod to Kidman’s character in “Moulin Rouge!” and the style was inspired by ’60s fringe haircuts, especially Cher’s.

The “jellyfish haircut” originates from the Heian Period of Japanese history, W magazine noted.

“The Hime, or princess cut, is named for the noblewomen who would have originally worn the style and was popularized during the Heian period of Japanese history, 794 to 1185,” Rachael Gibson, a hair historian, said.

“It combines two styles: longer hair at the back, with blunt, shorter sections on either side at the front. These shorter front lengths would have been cut during the ceremony of Binsogi; an event that celebrates coming of age with a haircut. The combination of these two cuts led to a new style: Hime,” she added.

The ‘jellyfish haircut’ makes waves on TikTok

This punk, but contemporary, hairstyle, is currently blowing up on TikTok. Mari Trombley, a 23-year-old artist, has been sharing popular videos on the platform.

In her videos, this artist lists out ways to style the hairstyle — introducing flower braids and twist braids of the longer pieces — maintain it and even dye it different colors.

According to The Times, the hashtag #jellyfishhaircut has 10 million views on TikTok, with Trombley’s videos as the top ones.

It isn’t as simple as the mullet. In fact, it's much more avant-garde, Dan Williams, stylist and salon owner, told Glamour — the perfect option for someone looking to experiment.