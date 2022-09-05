Is Zach Wilson nearing his return? What his coach said about his Week 1 status

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh left the possibility open that Zach Wilson could return for the start of the season.

Saleh told reporters Monday that Wilson, who is healing from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee, worked out today and is “potentially in play to start Sunday,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that QB Zach Wilson, dealing with a bone bruise and meniscus tear, had a workout today and is still potentially in play to start Sunday. They'll make an announcement on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

New York opens the 2022 regular season this Sunday with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We’re going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow, and we’ll have an answer for everybody on Wednesday,” Saleh said in a video shared by SNYtv’s Connor Hughes.

Here is Robert Saleh on the status of Zach Wilson, who had a chance to play in the opener pic.twitter.com/egBnv2NrtY — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 5, 2022

Wilson was injured in the Jets’ preseason opener on Aug. 12 while trying to avoid a tackler. He underwent surgery on Aug. 16.

The former BYU quarterback and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft is heading into his second season in the NFL.