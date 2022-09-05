Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 5, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Status of Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua still unknown for BYU’s home opener vs. No. 10 Baylor

Head coach Kalani Sitake acknowledged in his Monday press briefing that several players are ‘questionable’ for the 8:15 p.m. showdown with the reigning Big 12 champions

By  Jay Drew
SHARE Status of Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua still unknown for BYU’s home opener vs. No. 10 Baylor
BYU receiver Puka Nacua scores on a 75-yard touchdown against South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

BYU receiver Puka Nacua scores on a 75-yard touchdown against South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The BYU playmaker later scored on another touchdown run before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Jason Behnken, Associated Press

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake was effusive in his praise of the Baylor Bears — who walloped FCS Albany 69-10 in Waco, Texas, last Saturday — but he didn’t have much to say regarding the status of his two best receivers, senior Gunner Romney and junior Puka Nacua on Monday.

Romney didn’t play in the 50-21 win over South Florida, while Nacua left the game in the first half with an apparent ankle injury and didn’t return.

merlin_2938435.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores on BYU’s first play from scrimmage in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
1 of 28
merlin_2938467.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) high-fives fans after a Cougar victory over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover,
2 of 28
merlin_2938433.jpg

BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) runs an interception back for a touchdown in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
3 of 28
Storm clouds hover over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as lightning causes a delay of BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Storm clouds hover over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., as lightning causes a delay of BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
4 of 28
merlin_2938405.jpg

BYU fans wait in the rain during a weather delay before BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
5 of 28
merlin_2938353.jpg

BYU fans pose with Cosmo prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
6 of 28
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
7 of 28
merlin_2938359.jpg

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick encourages running back Lopini Katoa before BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
8 of 28
merlin_2938357.jpg

A fan joins an alumni tailgate prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
9 of 28
merlin_2938355.jpg

A young fan poses with the BYU cheer squad prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
10 of 28
merlin_2938431.jpg

USF running back Jaren Mangham (0) scores a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
11 of 28
merlin_2938429.jpg

BYU tight end Dallin Holker (5) scores a touchdown in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
12 of 28
merlin_2938427.jpg

BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) scores a pick six in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
13 of 28
merlin_2938425.jpg

BYU fans celebrate during first quarter action in BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
14 of 28
merlin_2938481.jpg

BYU running back Miles Davis (19) rushes during BYU’s season-opening win against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
15 of 28
merlin_2938479.jpg

A young BYU fan celebrates during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
16 of 28
merlin_2938477.jpg

BYU running back Chris Brooks (2) is stopped during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
17 of 28
USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF.

USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
18 of 28
BYU running back Chris Brooks runs in for a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF.

BYU running back Chris Brooks (2) runs in for a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
19 of 28
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) runs for extra yardage after a catch against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) runs for extra yardage after a catch against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
20 of 28
merlin_2938469.jpg

BYU players high-five fans after beating USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover,
21 of 28
merlin_2938465.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) high-fives fans after a Cougar victory over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
22 of 28
merlin_2938463.jpg

BYU players high-five fans after beating USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
23 of 28
merlin_2938461.jpg

Fans celebrate BYU’s win over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
24 of 28
merlin_2938459.jpg

BYU players and cheerleaders celebrate a victory over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
25 of 28
merlin_2938457.jpg

BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) sings the Cougar fight song after BYU’s win against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
26 of 28
merlin_2938455.jpg

Fans begin to celebrate BYU’s season-opening win over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
27 of 28
merlin_2938453.jpg

Fans begin to celebrate BYU’s season-opening win over USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
28 of 28
merlin_2938435.jpg
merlin_2938467.jpg
merlin_2938433.jpg
Storm clouds hover over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as lightning causes a delay of BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
merlin_2938405.jpg
merlin_2938353.jpg
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up prior to BYU’s season opener against USF on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
merlin_2938359.jpg
merlin_2938357.jpg
merlin_2938355.jpg
merlin_2938431.jpg
merlin_2938429.jpg
merlin_2938427.jpg
merlin_2938425.jpg
merlin_2938481.jpg
merlin_2938479.jpg
merlin_2938477.jpg
USF running back Michel Dukes is tripped up during BYU’s season opener against USF.
BYU running back Chris Brooks runs in for a touchdown during BYU’s season opener against USF.
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) runs for extra yardage after a catch against USF on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
merlin_2938469.jpg
merlin_2938465.jpg
merlin_2938463.jpg
merlin_2938461.jpg
merlin_2938459.jpg
merlin_2938457.jpg
merlin_2938455.jpg
merlin_2938453.jpg

“Yeah, I will probably know a little bit more later today,” Sitake said during his weekly press briefing at noon on Labor Day. “Right now, I can’t count anybody out yet. So, (we will) probably have more for you in the next couple of days. There are some guys who are questionable, but we will see what happens.”

Defensive linemen John Nelson and Gabe Summers also left the game with what appeared to be cramping issues.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said on his “Coordinators’ Corner” program that Nacua “seems confident he is going to be OK.”

Related

As for Romney, who hasn’t practiced much since the first week of fall camp, Roderick said he’s hopeful the big receiver will be available against the Bears. 

“We thought he was close last week (to playing),” Roderick said.

Nacua caught just one pass, for 22 yards, but still had a huge effect on the game. He took the first play from scrimmage, a jet sweep, 75 yards for a touchdown. He added a 5-yard TD run six minutes later.

“I feel good about our preparation (for USF),” Sitake said. “I think we can feel good about some of the points that we put up, but I am looking at the opportunities that we missed on, and some plays we wish we could get back again.”

He said a lot of players “got valuable reps” in the absence of the star receivers and because the game got lopsided.

“I think that is going to help us out with our depth moving forward,” Sitake said. “I hope it carries over, because we are going against a really, really good team, a ranked team, and so we gotta prepare for it.”

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney stretches out for a long pass reception during game against South Florida in Provo, Utah.

BYU receiver Gunner Romney stretches out for a long pass reception during game against South Florida at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Romney’s status for Saturday’s home opener against No. 10 Baylor is in question.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Next Up In BYU sports
Why coach Kalani Sitake believes Baylor is ‘the standard’ for the Big 12
Is Zach Wilson nearing his return? What his coach said about his Week 1 status
BYU, Utah fans got stuck together in Oklahoma on way to Florida; Utah football team was stranded heading home
No. 25 BYU turns attention to No. 10 Baylor’s visit
What lessons can BYU apply moving forward from its win over South Florida?
BYU football: How Jaren Hall got redemption and revenge Saturday vs. USF