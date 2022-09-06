What is ‘The Ultimatum’ about? Everything you need to know about the Netflix reality dating show

“The Ultimatum,” Netflix’s latest pass at reality dating TV shows, premiered earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show before, you might have some questions: like, “Who on earth would agree to go on this show?”

Are you considering binging “The Ultimatum”? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What is ‘The Ultimatum’ about?

“The Ultimatum” is one of Netflix’s many reality dating TV shows, but with a twist. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and filmed in Austin, Texas, the show centers around six couples who have been in long-term relationships.

One half of each couple is ready to tie the knot, while the other half has cold feet. In order to decide if it’s time to commit, each couple has a chance to be romantically involved with the other participants of the show. They can even go so far as to try a trial marriage with the other participants for three weeks.

After the participants switch things up, they return to their original romantic partners to confront their problems as a couple. By the end of the show, each participant must decide if they want to commit to their original partner, split up or try a relationship with another participant.

Will there be a season 2 of ‘The Ultimatum’?

The second season of “The Ultimatum” finished filming earlier this year, according to Variety. While the first season had entirely heterosexual couples, the second season will be comprised of all couples from the LGBTQ community.

Chris Coelen, executive producer, promises that this season will be “based in a very real, relatable conversation and situation for many, many people.”

While Netflix hasn’t confirmed “The Ultimatum” season 2 release date, Coelen has confirmed that they’re “in edit on Season 2 right now.”

What’s ‘The Ultimatum’ rated and why?

“The Ultimatum” is rated TV-MA. The show has language and mature themes, such as strong sexual themes, and is mostly likely unsuitable for kids under the age of 16.

Is ‘The Ultimatum’ worth watching?

We can’t tell you whether or not “The Ultimatum” is worth spending your time on. Ultimately, it’s entirely up to you. But we will say this — if you’re looking for a show that requires minimal thought and has relatively low stakes, like “The Bachelor,” you might enjoy “The Ultimatum.”

But can we say that “The Ultimatum” has any merit? Not necessarily. We definitely wouldn’t recommend getting any relationship tips from the show. If you’re looking for a show with a little more substance, you might want to skip this one.