When does ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 come out?

“The Gilded Age” came out on HBO Max to critical acclaim. Premiering in January 2022, the series follows the dramatic lives of New York’s most elite families in 1882. Since the show’s season finale aired in March, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “The Gilded Age” Season 2.

Driving the news: According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max renewed “The Gilded Age” in February.



“Julian Fellowes and the entire ‘Gilded Age’ family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO Max.

“We couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team,” Orsi continued.

What they’re saying: Per Deadline, “The Gilded Age” Season 2 began filming in May. While “The Gilded Age” Season 2 release date hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s speculated that it will premiere in 2023.



event, Fellowes revealed to Us Weekly that he’s “pleased with the way Season 2 is shaping up.” But Fellowes warned that the second season might not please all fans. “When fans get involved with the characters, which is what you’re striving for, really, they will ask you to do is make their favorite character happy,” Fellowes said. “... of course, if you’ve made everyone happy, there wouldn’t be much to watch.”

Details: While Season 1 ended with a few wrapped up story lines, it left some questions unanswered. For example, the show hinted at a possible romance between Marian Brook and Larry Russell, the children of two disagreeing families.

