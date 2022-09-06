The wait is over: Omaha Productions’ ‘Eli’s Places’ about BYU’s QB factory airs Wednesday on ESPN+

For BYU football fans who have waited months to see what former Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning did and who he talked to in Provo in June, the long wait is almost over.

Manning was in town to tape the television show “Eli’s Places,” which debuted in the fall of 2021 with 10 episodes. As was reported by the Deseret News, Manning spent time talking about BYU’s quarterback factory with two of the school’s all-time greats, Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer.

This week’s episode — watch to see if Manning can make the trek up Y Mountain to what Detmer calls “the most iconic spot in Provo” — premieres Wednesday on ESPN+.

What made LaVell Edwards and his @BYUFootball coaching staff so special? @TyDetmer14 tells Eli Manning on the newest episode of “Eli’s Places,” which drops Wednesday on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/7qbFUpoChd — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) September 6, 2022

In its second season, the series follows Manning, who played college football at Mississippi and in the pros for the New York Giants, around the country as he talks about college football.

Having been allowed to view the entire episode earlier this week, the Deseret News found it to be funny, quirky and interesting.

Interactions between Detmer and Manning, like when they scale Y Mountain and Detmer soothes a tiring Manning by saying he brought trail mix, are quite entertaining.

Manning’s chat with McMahon on the 50-yard line at LaVell Edwards Stadium, is more serious and affords McMahon the chance to describe how he steered clear of the Honor Code Office at BYU.

“I was stealth before stealth technology came in,” McMahon says.

Former @BYUFootball Hall of Famer @JimMcMahon discusses the Cougars’ rich history of All-American quarterbacks with Eli Manning on “Eli’s Places”: pic.twitter.com/lHEDaMGnFO — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) September 6, 2022

Does Jimmy Mac believe that BYU is the best quarterback-producing school in all of college football? Does Manning make it to Y on the mountain so he can ring the Victory Bell?

Tune in Wednesday for the answers. And a few laughs.