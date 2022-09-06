The cast of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ can’t shake off the drama — Did Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine?

The much anticipated “Don’t Worry Darling” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

The mystery-thriller received a five-minute ovation, but the drama centering around the cast took the limelight. The film follows a housewife who suspects her husband’s company is hiding something.

Videos circulating from the premiere showed Harry Styles giving his co-star Nick Kroll a kiss on the lips, followed by a big hug. As jolly as that may seem, the cast has been a PR nightmare.

Reports revealed that there was some tension between actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. And of course, there’s the pressing discourse about whether Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine.

The drama behind ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Pugh didn’t make it to the press conference before the film’s premiere on Monday. (She reportedly had previous obligations for filming “Dune 2” and her flight didn’t land until the press event was over.)

During the event, Wilde only had praises for the actress, calling Pugh “a force,” per CNN.

“I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film,” she added.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished,” Wilde said, addressing the alleged fallout between her and Pugh.

Wilde has had an interesting year. She “became a tabloid fixture after paparazzi caught on to her off-screen relationship with Styles,” said The Hollywood Reporter.

This was after the “Booksmart” director was served child custody documents, on behalf of her former spouse and “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis, while presenting on stage.

Was Shia LaBeouf fired from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Recently, actor Shia LaBeouf, who was previously attached to “Don’t Worry Darling” instead of Styles, came out and said that Wilde never fired him — despite Wilde previously claiming the contrary.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” Wilde told Variety, referring to LaBeouf.

“He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job,” she said.

LaBeouf said that that wasn’t the case and that he quit because there wasn’t enough time to rehearse, per Vanity Fair. Alleged video evidence even showed Wilde trying to persuade the “Honey Boy” actor to stay on.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” Wilde reportedly says in the video.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?” she says.

Meanwhile, Pugh hasn’t posted about the film on her social media accounts and sat four seats away from Wilde during the world premiere.

Chris Pine astral projects

The internet has been keeping a close eye on Chris Pine, another “Don’t Worry Darling” cast member. During the same eventful press conference, the “Star Trek” actor seemed distracted.

Twitter took this opportunity to dub the photos as ”Chris Pine astral projecting.” Seems accurate!

Worry? I’m not even here, darling.



Caption: Chris Pine astral projecting at Venice Film Festival. September 5, 2022. pic.twitter.com/qSU1XbTWDp — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 5, 2022

One user wrote: “Chris Pine went to UC Berkeley for English, the best English dept in world. He takes literature very seriously. He considered academic career in literature. You can SEE him questioning every life decision in this moment.”

Just when it couldn’t seem to get any better, another video from the premiere emerged where Styles appears to pout his lips, suggesting he’s about to spit as he takes his seat. Meanwhile, Pine, who was sitting next to him, pauses, looks down on his lap, shakes his head and then grins.

Some thought Pine’s giggles were him acknowledging what Styles had just done.

“He 100% spit on Chris Pine,” one Twitter user wrote.

“#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won’t sleep until i know the truth,” another said.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

A representative for Pine told People Magazine what the truth was.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is rated R and releases in theaters nationwide on Sept. 23.