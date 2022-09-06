BYU moves into the coaches poll, Utah falls after college football’s Week 1

Both BYU and Utah are in the USA Today Coaches poll after Week 1 of the college football season, though they moved in opposite directions.

The Cougars jumped into the poll, which was released Tuesday, at No. 25 after opening the season with a 50-21 victory over South Florida. BYU was unranked in the preseason coaches poll, though it was fourth among non-ranked teams receiving votes.

The Utes, meanwhile, dropped seven spots to No. 15 after losing 29-26 to Florida.

The Gators moved into the poll at No. 19 after beating Utah.

Utah State also received five votes in the coaches poll, after losing 55-0 to top-ranked Alabama. The Aggies, who started their season with a win over UConn, received 12 votes in the preseason poll.

The newest Associated Press poll will be released at Noon MDT.